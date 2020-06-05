The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
2010 W. Barding Ave., $7,500, owner is Sharon Smith, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
23 E. Carroll Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Brittany Ollis, 6-foot wood fence
3303 E. Cedar St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Aaron Lichtenberger, 6-foot fence
3303 E. Cedar St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Aaron Lichtenberger, aboveground pool
3146 Colorado Drive, $5,700, owner is David Bishop, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement.
1148 W. Cottage Hill Ave., $10,085, owner is Shawn Garner, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
405 S. Dennis Ave., $2,600, owner is Beth Black, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2939 Doral Court, $6,500, owner is Thomas Branch, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
216 W. Dover Drive, $7,000, owner is Paula Cawthorn, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
15 East Drive, $3,800, owner is Tiffany Bell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1649 Evandale Drive, $5,200, owner is Don Sheets, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3775 E. Fitzgerald Road, $1,600, owner and contractor is Gabrielle Clifton, 8-by-18-foot deck with 4-by-4 foot landing 8 feet off ground replacing existing deck
3359 E. Fulton Ave., $5,100, owner is Steve Taylor, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2175 E. Hendrix St., $400, owner and contractor is Amy Aubert, swimming pool
3160 Holly Drive, $3,700, owner and contractor is Susanna Powell, replacing chain link fence with 6-by-8-foot privacy fence
1203 S. Illinois St., $1,200, owner is Georgia Montgomery, contractor is JJ Swartz Co., remove and replace shingles on half of garage roof
1920 N. Maple Ave., $2,000, owner and contractor is James and Peggy Rigg, front deck
19 Montgomery Place, $2,500, owner and contractor is Edwin Kaufman, 10-by-26 foot side deck
14 Nolen Drive, $6,800, owner is Jeff Beck, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
22926 N. Oakland Ave., $10,000, owner and contractor is LG Properties, build 12 of 4 knee wall, install drywall, install water heater, hook up bathroom plumbing, install lighting
1484 Post Court, $50,000 owner and contractor is Jim and Carla Sloan, a new boat dock
1422 E. Prairie Ave, $2,800, owner is Gary Brennan, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement
69 Ridge Lane Drive, $2,999, owner and contractor is Jim and Heather Dodson, 4-foot chain link fence
1231 E Riverside Ave., $2,900, owner is Cindy Waller, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1383 W. Riverview Ave., $4,200, owner is Tasha Massey, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4994 E. Stewart Drive, $5,450, owner is Jackie Hayes, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3224 N. University Ave., $10,549, owner is Charlotte Harris, Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
760 S. Webster St., $6,000, owner and contractor is Russell McFall, roof replacement
820 S. Webster St., $8,524, owner is Sue Lindsey, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
3415 E. Williams Street Road, $300, owner and contractor is Jason and Sandy Ragan, 11-by-11-foot front deck
1455 W. Wood Street, $8,800, Sam Osborne, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
333 N. Wyckles Road, $6,570, owner is Shailesh Parekh, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
12 8th Drive, $10,000, owner is Raymond Leaks, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
343 N. 24th St., $4,000, owner is Aaron Taylor, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.