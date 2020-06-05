The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2010 W. Barding Ave., $7,500, owner is Sharon Smith, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

23 E. Carroll Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Brittany Ollis, 6-foot wood fence

3303 E. Cedar St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Aaron Lichtenberger, 6-foot fence 

3303 E. Cedar St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Aaron Lichtenberger, aboveground pool

3146 Colorado Drive, $5,700, owner is David Bishop, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement.

1148 W. Cottage Hill Ave., $10,085, owner is Shawn Garner, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

405 S. Dennis Ave., $2,600, owner is Beth Black, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2939 Doral Court, $6,500, owner is Thomas Branch, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

216 W. Dover Drive, $7,000, owner is Paula Cawthorn, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

15 East Drive, $3,800, owner is Tiffany Bell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1649 Evandale Drive, $5,200, owner is Don Sheets, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3775 E. Fitzgerald Road, $1,600, owner and contractor is Gabrielle Clifton, 8-by-18-foot deck with 4-by-4 foot landing 8 feet off ground replacing existing deck

3359 E. Fulton Ave., $5,100, owner is Steve Taylor, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2175 E. Hendrix St., $400, owner and contractor is Amy Aubert, swimming pool

3160 Holly Drive, $3,700, owner and contractor is Susanna Powell, replacing chain link fence with 6-by-8-foot privacy fence

1203 S. Illinois St., $1,200, owner is Georgia Montgomery, contractor is JJ Swartz Co., remove and replace shingles on half of garage roof

1920 N. Maple Ave., $2,000, owner and contractor is James and Peggy Rigg, front deck

19 Montgomery Place, $2,500, owner and contractor is Edwin Kaufman, 10-by-26 foot side deck

 

14 Nolen Drive, $6,800, owner is Jeff Beck, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

22926 N. Oakland Ave., $10,000, owner and contractor is LG Properties, build 12 of 4 knee wall, install drywall, install water heater, hook up bathroom plumbing, install lighting

1484 Post Court, $50,000 owner and contractor is Jim and Carla Sloan, a new boat dock 

1422 E. Prairie Ave, $2,800, owner is Gary Brennan, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement

69 Ridge Lane Drive, $2,999, owner and contractor is Jim and Heather Dodson, 4-foot chain link fence

1231 E Riverside Ave., $2,900, owner is Cindy Waller, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1383 W. Riverview Ave., $4,200, owner is Tasha Massey, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4994 E. Stewart Drive, $5,450, owner is Jackie Hayes, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3224 N. University Ave., $10,549, owner is Charlotte Harris, Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

760 S. Webster St., $6,000, owner and contractor is Russell McFall, roof replacement

820 S. Webster St., $8,524, owner is Sue Lindsey, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

3415 E. Williams Street Road, $300, owner and contractor is Jason and Sandy Ragan, 11-by-11-foot front deck

1455 W. Wood Street, $8,800, Sam Osborne, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

333 N. Wyckles Road, $6,570, owner is Shailesh Parekh, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

12 8th Drive, $10,000, owner is Raymond Leaks, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

343 N. 24th St., $4,000, owner is Aaron Taylor, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records

 

 

