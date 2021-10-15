The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

109 Benton Drive, $11,200, owner is Donald Kamm, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3040 S. Danny Drive, $4,900, owner is Harold Newberry, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., house roof replacement

2300 N. Edward St., $25,000, owner is Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, signage

2454 E. Hubbard Ave., $8,000, owner is Ring Container, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphic, signage

101 W. McKinley Ave., $138,000, owner is Lillibridge Healthcare Services, Inc., contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, replace existing roof system

805 W. North St., $15,000, owner is Heather Rickman, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

131 E. Timari Court, $56,000, owner is Mike Peluso, contractor is Fulton Technologies, install antennas, ancillary tower and ground equipment

Demolition

Recommended for you…

168 S. Hilton St., $16,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of house haul debris to landfill grade and seed

747 E. Whitmer St., $16,110, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of house haul debris to landfill grade and seed

1042 N. Union St., $13,600, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of house haul debris to landfill grade and seed

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0