The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

40 N. Barnes Drive, $2,500, owner is Raymond McKinney, contractor is Aaa Window and Siding Inc., tear off and replace shingles

1585 N. Dennis Ave., $8,600, owner is Kevin Perryman, contractor is D & O Inc. Contractor, replace existing porch deck and footings, roof stays as is

2909 Doral Court, $17,640, owner is Adam and Lucy Craycroft, contractor is Promax, remove existing deck and rebuild larger deck with pergola. Treated lumber. Deck will be 32 feet east to west and 14 feet northwest corner of the house.

12 Edgewood Court, $15,000, owner and contractor is Marsha Daniel, on site private pool bath house/room

1522 E. Hindsdale Ave., $1,100, owner is Kevin Webb, contractor is Promax Construction, install shingle roof on new construction project, labor only

1661 N. Jasper St., $7,700, owner is Angie Templeton, contractor is C. Baker Remodeling PLLC, Install new metal roof