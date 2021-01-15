 Skip to main content
The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

40 N. Barnes Drive, $2,500, owner is Raymond McKinney, contractor is Aaa Window and Siding Inc., tear off  and replace shingles 

1585 N. Dennis Ave., $8,600, owner is Kevin Perryman, contractor is D & O Inc. Contractor, replace existing porch deck and footings, roof stays as is

2909 Doral Court, $17,640, owner is Adam and Lucy Craycroft, contractor is Promax, remove existing deck and rebuild larger deck with pergola. Treated lumber. Deck will be 32 feet east to west and 14 feet northwest corner of the house. 

12 Edgewood Court, $15,000, owner and contractor is Marsha Daniel, on site private pool bath house/room

1522 E. Hindsdale Ave., $1,100, owner is Kevin Webb, contractor is Promax Construction, install shingle roof on new construction project, labor only

1661 N. Jasper St., $7,700, owner is Angie Templeton, contractor is C. Baker Remodeling PLLC, Install new metal roof

3210 E. Parkway Drive, $1,500,000, owner is ADM, contractor is Interior Specialty Construction, interior remodel of Development Products office

3210 E. Parkway Drive, $873,489, owner is ADM, contractor is Interior Specialty Construction, remodel interior of existing warehouse area for fish research lab

1005 W. Pershing Road, $12,900, owner is Harbor Freight, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, 1 freestanding sign, 1 wall sign

1099 W. Rotary Way, $531,000, owner is Public Safety Properties Foundation, contractor is Romano Company, construct 60-by-100 foot pre-engineered building shell with concrete

5555 E. Thrush Ave., $27,000, owner is James Gentry, contractor is Coach House, construct new accessory building

Forsyth Building Projects

337 Cale Court, $5,900, owner is Todd Cline, contractor is HPL Construction, Finish out 9 1/2 bathroom in basement

156 Talk Lane, $32,000, owner is Dave Stenger, contractor is Promax Construction, Frame walls in unfinished basement - add bathroom electrical and finish

220 Ponderosa Drive, $25,000, owner is Dan and Amy Rizzo, contractor is DM Custom Construction LLC, Basement finish with living room and bedroom/office

806 Stevens Creek Blvd., $28,500, owner is Mike and Cheryl Makefski, contractor is Promax Construction, Replace deck

775 Spyglass Blvd., $900, owner and contractor is Dan and Michelle Calloway, 8-by-10 foot suncast resin shed

