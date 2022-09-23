The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2454 E. Hubbard Ave, $392,100, owner is Main Place Properties, contractor is Top Quality Roofing, replace roofing

4680 Trevino Lane, $7,000, owner and contractor is Ribhi Qattoum, white vinyl fence

105 S. 29th St., $7500, owner is Judith McNamara, contractor is Sal Construction Services, replace shingles on house

1249 W. Downing St., $6,815, owner is Randy Inman, contractor is Central Roofing LLC., tear off and install shingles

153 N. Westdale Place, $8,500, owner is Glenn Tyler, contractor is Promax Construction, replace shingle roof

928 N. Charles St., $13,600, owner is Larry Jackiewicz, contractor is Promax Construction, tear off metal roof, replace with shingle roof

1014 N. Kyle Court, $5,800, owner is Floyd Williams, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof

2831 E. Main St., $7,000, owner Is Carla Beck, Contractor Is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof Replacement

177 N. 27th St., $7,220, owner is Gail Morris, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof Replacement

245 E. Pierson Ave., $6,440, owner is Carol Padovani, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1285 N. Summit Ave., $9,195, owner is Kevin McKee, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

616 E. Hays Ave., $11,620, owner is Jake Stanley, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1044 S. 21st St., $7,391, owner is Randy Vissering, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

208 Drexel Court, $4,52, owner and contractor is Richard Stephenson, fence in the back

1880 Spitler Drive, $650,000, owner is Jamie and Amy Gahwiler, contractor is Rick Isom, new Single Residence

Demolition

7 Knollwood Drive, $2000, owner is Jamie Martin, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of a garage

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.