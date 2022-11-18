 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

  • 0

Projects in Decatur

100 Bay Shore Drive, $6,269, owner is Keith and Ellen Storck, contractor is Promax Construction, replace lower addition and garage roof

27 Dellwood Court, $10.000, owner is James and Ann Disney, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

3755 N. Brush College Road, Unit Suite B, $33,000, owner is Mound Road Development Holdings, contractor is Prairie Signs, Inc., signage

320 S. Lake Shore Drive, $9,300, owner is Alan Ball, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement 

21 Ohio Drive, $5,954, owner and contractor is Kylie Kingdon, five and six foot cedar fence

People are also reading…

225 N. Water St., $373,042, owner is Hickory Point Bank & Trust FSB, contractor is Ryan O'Connor, 4th floor remodel for building tenant

4069 Camelot Drive, $9,042, owner is Deanna Revell, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, tear off and install shingles

265 E. Ash Ave., $347,675, owner is Jay E. Shoppe, contractor is Sentry Roofing, duro-last roofing

1160 E. Cantrell ST., $149, owner and contractor is Trace Wade, roof replacement

3023 N. Water St., $875,000, owner is Net Lease Properties, contractor is Johannes Construction, Inc., new Take 5 Oil Change building with 2 bays 

2004 S. Mount Zion Road, $1,200,000, Net Lease Properties, contractor is Johannes Construction, Inc., new Take 5 Oil Change building with 3 bays 

Demolition

1387 S. Taylorville Road, $14,000, owner is Best One Tire, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of building, city code, level and seed

2054 E. Damon Ave., $7,500, owner is Brian Burcham, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house, city code, level and seed

1121 E. Division St., $8,180, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house,  city code, level and seed

1617 E. Lawrence St., 17,533, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house, city code, level and seed

551 Gault St., $15,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Clancey Coleman, demolition of house

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News