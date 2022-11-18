The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

100 Bay Shore Drive, $6,269, owner is Keith and Ellen Storck, contractor is Promax Construction, replace lower addition and garage roof

27 Dellwood Court, $10.000, owner is James and Ann Disney, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

3755 N. Brush College Road, Unit Suite B, $33,000, owner is Mound Road Development Holdings, contractor is Prairie Signs, Inc., signage

320 S. Lake Shore Drive, $9,300, owner is Alan Ball, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

21 Ohio Drive, $5,954, owner and contractor is Kylie Kingdon, five and six foot cedar fence

225 N. Water St., $373,042, owner is Hickory Point Bank & Trust FSB, contractor is Ryan O'Connor, 4th floor remodel for building tenant

4069 Camelot Drive, $9,042, owner is Deanna Revell, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, tear off and install shingles

265 E. Ash Ave., $347,675, owner is Jay E. Shoppe, contractor is Sentry Roofing, duro-last roofing

1160 E. Cantrell ST., $149, owner and contractor is Trace Wade, roof replacement

3023 N. Water St., $875,000, owner is Net Lease Properties, contractor is Johannes Construction, Inc., new Take 5 Oil Change building with 2 bays

2004 S. Mount Zion Road, $1,200,000, Net Lease Properties, contractor is Johannes Construction, Inc., new Take 5 Oil Change building with 3 bays

Demolition

1387 S. Taylorville Road, $14,000, owner is Best One Tire, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of building, city code, level and seed

2054 E. Damon Ave., $7,500, owner is Brian Burcham, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house, city code, level and seed

1121 E. Division St., $8,180, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house, city code, level and seed

1617 E. Lawrence St., 17,533, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house, city code, level and seed

551 Gault St., $15,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Clancey Coleman, demolition of house

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.