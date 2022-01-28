The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2211 N. Brush College Road, $35,000, owner and contractor is Fulton Engineering, Telecommunications equipment installation for Dish Wireless on existing tower

1595 N. Calhoun St., $35,000, owner and contractor is Fulton Engineering, Telecommunications equipment installation for Dish Wireless on existing tower

2300 N. Edward St., $1,000,000, owner and contractor is Harold O'Shea Builders, provide upgraded security for the staff of the Emergency department and provide additional Triage rooms

2640 W. Fairview Park Drive, $25,000, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Clay Gerhard, removal of decking and concrete walls around 2 pools

724 Harold Circle, $7,700, owner is Tony Brown, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1700 E. Prairie Ave., $99, owner and contractor is Kenny Mathews, tear down garage

4777 E. Reas Bridge Road, $14,965, owner is Michael Bennett, contractor is GR Quality Construction, tear off and re-roof

3755 N. Water St., $111,350, owner is Bard Optical Retail, contractor is Roessler Construction & Contracting Inc., Build out for Bard Optical Retail

4165 N. Water St., $274,406, owner is WellNow Urgent Care Office, contractor is Horizon Retail Construction, Inc., interior buildout of WellNow Urgent Care Office

2627 N. 22nd St., $7,500, owner is Miss Kimmies, contractor is ID Signs, signage

Demolition

965 E. Cleveland Ave., $18,690, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Clancy Coleman, demolition

2509 E. Prairie Ave., $22,908, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Clancy Coleman, demolition

1880 Spitler Drive, $10,000, owner is James Gahwiler, contractor is Clancy Coleman, demolish house and remove foundation

1204 E. Walnut St., $24,222, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Clancy Coleman, demolition

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

