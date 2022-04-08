The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

4547 E. Beacon Court, $10,400, owner is Gary Beck, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

948 N. Brush College Road, $2,000, owner is Donna Shelby, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement - back side of house only

2115 Clearmont Ave., $7,680, owner is Stephanie Peoples, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roofing

2303 E. Kile St., $8,500, owner is Sherry Wilhelm, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on house only

1177 E. Logan St., $1,000, owner and contractor is Tim Clark, portable shed

1310 Lynnwood Drive, $68,000, owner and contractor is Cordaryl Patrick, restoration due to water damage

81 Madison Drive, $800, owner and contractor is Jose Duran, 4 foot fence

161 N. Main St., $65,000, owner and contractor is Jones & Sullivan Enterprises, Inc., interior remodel of 3rd floor

2952 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. $500, owner and contractor is Gyro King/Chris Droukas, food truck concession

3204 E. Meadow Lane, $24,149, owner is Harold Deters, contractor is Marc Jones Construction, installation of 14 roof mounted solar panels

3909 N. Newcastle Drive, $42,863, owner is Dale Klesow, contractor is Marc Jones Construction LLC dba SunPro, install 21 solar panel system and wiring

696 E. Pershing Road, $3,500, owner and contractor is Allen Francisco, installation of bollards

1740 S. Taylorville Road, $21,576, owner is Dan Caulkins, contractor is Legacy Solar. installing a roof mounted sola

Demolition

2155 N. Charles St.,$5,200, owner is Mashelle Rosa, contractor is Lourash and Manhnnah, demolition of house

3605 E. Lake Shore Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Thomas Dunn, removing structure

1220 E. Leafland Ave., $10,800, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of property

1228 E. Leafland Ave., $25,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of property

1305 E. Leafland Ave., $15,800, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of property

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

