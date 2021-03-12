The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1749 Burning Tree Drive, $3,319, owner and contractor is Linda Cooper, 4 foot black vinyl chain link fence
4082 E. Cerro Gordo St., $500, owner and contractor is Victoria Brenic, repair cracked/shifting foundation
6 Homewood Fishing Club, $6,250, owner is Maria DeLeon, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1185 W. Grand Ave., $500, owner and contractor is Harold Ryan of H & D Concessions, concession 3/15/21 thru 11/30/21
74 Greenridge Drive, $8,100, owner is Duane Salmons, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
1928 King Arthur Drive, $6,000, Owner is Willie and Brenda Garry, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
3890 E. L & A Industrial Drive, $2,203,900, owner is SJ Smith Co, contractor is Building Systems of Illinois, Full permit issued 3/1/2021
1955 E. Main St., $4,000, owner and contractor is Jacki Whisler, new roof on main part of house
1644 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $1,000, owner and contractor is Flora Crutchfield, Roof repair
1005 W. Pershing Road, $16,334, owner is Harbor Freight, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, 1 freestanding sign
1053 W. Rotary Way, $42,600, owner is Public Safety Properties Foundation, contractor is Romano Company, install 120 foot tall tower
1053 W. Rotary Way, $8,000,000, owner is Public Safety Properties Foundation, contractor is Romano Company, construction of 4 story 30,391 square foot building
434 W. Shadow Lane, $50,000, owner and contractor is Anthony Cox, remodel
1092 S. Webster St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Teri Walker, 4 foot and 6 foot fence
796 E. Wood St., $10,630, owner and contractor is Sherwin Williams, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, 2 wall signs
1280 Woodridge Court, $4,500, owner and contractor is Gene Fruit, 4 foot fence
1942 N. 28th St., $3,500, owner is Homework Hangout Club, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
1004 N. 35th St., $3,500, owner and contractor is Harold Newberry, new 4 foot chain link fence
Demolition
4050 Irving Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is Julia Lamb, demolition of a house
4070 Irving Drive, $10,000, owner and contractor is Julia Lamb, demolition of a house
1945 E. Main St., $6,200, owner is Jackie Whistler, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home