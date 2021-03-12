The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1749 Burning Tree Drive, $3,319, owner and contractor is Linda Cooper, 4 foot black vinyl chain link fence

4082 E. Cerro Gordo St., $500, owner and contractor is Victoria Brenic, repair cracked/shifting foundation

6 Homewood Fishing Club, $6,250, owner is Maria DeLeon, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1185 W. Grand Ave., $500, owner and contractor is Harold Ryan of H & D Concessions, concession 3/15/21 thru 11/30/21

74 Greenridge Drive, $8,100, owner is Duane Salmons, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

1928 King Arthur Drive, $6,000, Owner is Willie and Brenda Garry, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

3890 E. L & A Industrial Drive, $2,203,900, owner is SJ Smith Co, contractor is Building Systems of Illinois, Full permit issued 3/1/2021