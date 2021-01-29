The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
136 S. Dipper Lane, $57,000, owner is Peterson Health Care Decatur Rehab, contractor is Ed Carter Construction Inc., Lay over existing one layer with 29 gauge metal and all component for complete system
12 Edgewood Court, $15,000, owner and contractor is Marsha Daniel, on site private pool bath house/room
255 E. Grand Ave., $1,720, owner is Insurance King, contractor is Fastsigns of Peoria
1522 E. Hinsdale Ave., $35,000, owner and contractor is Donald Biggs, add a master suite to the back of existing house to include a master bath and walk in closet and same upgrades to existing connecting room/new cabinets
1003 N. James St., $28,000, owner is Crystal Entler, contractor is KLH Construction. garage remodel and remodel existing garage into usable living space
1958 King Arthur Drive, $4,970, owner and contractor is David Barnett, chain link fence
1035 W. Kirkland Drive, $2,663, owner and contractor is Shane Braken, 6 foot fence
982 N. Linden Ave., $6,000, owner is Ron Brown, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1746 N. Main St., $6,900, owner is Dorothy Lewis, contractor is Promax Construction, rebuild front porch, redo existing construction started by another contractor/Dimension same as the original porch
2623 S. Tanglewood Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Brian Ekiss, 4 foot chain link fence
2128 E. William St., $16,942, owner is Kattie Luttrell, contractor is Promax, demo detached garage and reconstruct. New floor, siding, door, windows garage door and opener. Garage location will be moved 3 foot to the west of current garage location away from property line, Dimensions will be 12-by-24 foot
Demolition
1557 N. Church St., $12,000, owner is Carrol Lawton, contractor is J.I. Sullivan Services, Demolition of house