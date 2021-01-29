The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

136 S. Dipper Lane, $57,000, owner is Peterson Health Care Decatur Rehab, contractor is Ed Carter Construction Inc., Lay over existing one layer with 29 gauge metal and all component for complete system

12 Edgewood Court, $15,000, owner and contractor is Marsha Daniel, on site private pool bath house/room

255 E. Grand Ave., $1,720, owner is Insurance King, contractor is Fastsigns of Peoria

1522 E. Hinsdale Ave., $35,000, owner and contractor is Donald Biggs, add a master suite to the back of existing house to include a master bath and walk in closet and same upgrades to existing connecting room/new cabinets

1003 N. James St., $28,000, owner is Crystal Entler, contractor is KLH Construction. garage remodel and remodel existing garage into usable living space

1958 King Arthur Drive, $4,970, owner and contractor is David Barnett, chain link fence

1035 W. Kirkland Drive, $2,663, owner and contractor is Shane Braken, 6 foot fence