The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2285 W. Center St., $9,237, owner is Sam McClure, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

1959 E. Clay St., $7,000, owner is Christopher Phillips, contractor is Phillip Gehrken, concrete slab on grade with 12-by-12 foot for new garage

318 S. McClellan Ave., $13,916, owner and contractor is Zachary Kennedy, reroof with OSB deck over existing gap with 1 inch decking

1671 S. Taylorville Road, $70,000, owner and contractor is Casey's General Store, foundation only

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Pool Permit

3919 N. Newcastle Drive, $16,407, owner and contractor is Martha Hartung, above ground pool

Demolition Permit

704 W. Wood St., $150,175, owner and contractor is Premier Demolition LLC, Demo of apartment building

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0