 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Projects in Decatur

2285 W. Center St., $9,237, owner is Sam McClure, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

1959 E. Clay St., $7,000, owner is Christopher Phillips, contractor is Phillip Gehrken, concrete slab on grade with 12-by-12 foot for new garage

318 S. McClellan Ave., $13,916, owner and contractor is Zachary Kennedy, reroof with OSB deck over existing gap with 1 inch decking

1671 S. Taylorville Road, $70,000, owner and contractor is Casey's General Store, foundation only

Pool Permit

3919 N. Newcastle Drive, $16,407, owner and contractor is Martha Hartung, above ground pool

Demolition Permit

704 W. Wood St., $150,175, owner and contractor is Premier Demolition LLC, Demo of apartment building

 

People are also reading…

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Friday is National Donut Day! This Decatur shop serves up the treats.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News