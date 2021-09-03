The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1959 E. Clay St., $7,544, owner and contractor is Christopher Phillips, install metal garage building.

2127 N. Dennis Ave., $25,000, owner is Jasmine Gause, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 22-by-22 foot garage.

4666 E. Fairies Pkwy, $281,995, owner and contractor is Archer Daniels Midland, an equipment enclosure with two baghouses.

1601 W. Grand Ave., $9,900, owner is Sajed Qattom, contractor is Five Star Commercial Roofing Systems Inc., roof replacement.

2710 W. Hunt St., $28,300, owner is Doug Harvey, contractor is Zion Pros, remove and replace 2 windows and retaining wall behind garage.

455 N. Main St., $74,400, owner is First Mid Bank, contractor is Top Quality Roofing, roof replacement.

1912 E. Main St., $9,900, owner is Keith Anderson, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement.

706 Millstream Place, $25,000, owner is Robert Mayberry, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 24-by-24 foot garage.

4074 Nottingham Drive, $3,500, owner and contractor is Nola Trimmer, tear off and replace roof on garage and house.

1141 N. Oakland Ave., $18,000, owner is Zenia Caldwell, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 24-by-16 foot garage.

2218 N. Union St., $2,500, owner and contractor is Lonni Fisher, install new metal roof.

1340 N. Warren St., $5,500, owner is Debra Williams-Pearson, contractor is Mike Tasch, replace roof, shingle.

3720 N. Woodridge Drive, $2,180, owner and contractor is Tim Hoffman, 4 foot black galvanized chain link fence.

Demolition

1141 N. Oakland Ave., $15,000, owner is Zenia Caldwell, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., demolish garage and floor

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.