The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1959 E. Clay St., $7,544, owner and contractor is Christopher Phillips, install metal garage building.
2127 N. Dennis Ave., $25,000, owner is Jasmine Gause, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 22-by-22 foot garage.
4666 E. Fairies Pkwy, $281,995, owner and contractor is Archer Daniels Midland, an equipment enclosure with two baghouses.
1601 W. Grand Ave., $9,900, owner is Sajed Qattom, contractor is Five Star Commercial Roofing Systems Inc., roof replacement.
2710 W. Hunt St., $28,300, owner is Doug Harvey, contractor is Zion Pros, remove and replace 2 windows and retaining wall behind garage.
455 N. Main St., $74,400, owner is First Mid Bank, contractor is Top Quality Roofing, roof replacement.
1912 E. Main St., $9,900, owner is Keith Anderson, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement.
706 Millstream Place, $25,000, owner is Robert Mayberry, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 24-by-24 foot garage.
4074 Nottingham Drive, $3,500, owner and contractor is Nola Trimmer, tear off and replace roof on garage and house.
1141 N. Oakland Ave., $18,000, owner is Zenia Caldwell, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 24-by-16 foot garage.
2218 N. Union St., $2,500, owner and contractor is Lonni Fisher, install new metal roof.
1340 N. Warren St., $5,500, owner is Debra Williams-Pearson, contractor is Mike Tasch, replace roof, shingle.
3720 N. Woodridge Drive, $2,180, owner and contractor is Tim Hoffman, 4 foot black galvanized chain link fence.
Demolition
1141 N. Oakland Ave., $15,000, owner is Zenia Caldwell, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., demolish garage and floor
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.