The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
855 W. Division St., $10,119, owner is Lisa Callaway, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, install shingles
163 S. Hillcrest Blvd., $9,000, owner is Jeff Jackson, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1168 S. Hilton St., $4,000, owner is Eric Freeman, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
547 W. Macon St., $12,000, owner is Swartz Properties, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2472 S. Baronette Court, $4,400, owner is Mike Combs, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1155 E. Clay St., $4,500, owner is Anthony Reed, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement
People are also reading…
2104 N. Water St., $4,900, owner is Kenneth Knox, contractor is Velente Garcia, roof replacement
137 Fenway Drive, $8,00, owner is Matt Edgecombe, contractor is Legacy Roofing & Restoration, LLC
1827 E. Shady Crest St., $5,500, owner is Federal National Mortgage Association, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
1924 N. Main St., $18,500, owner is Darryl Knots, contractor is Promax Construction, repair front porch damaged by vehicle collision
1385 W. Riverview Ave., $9,000, owner is Sarah Judge, contractor is Promax Construction, replace shingle roof
1420 N. Huron St., $8,830, owner is Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity, contractor is David Mattingly, replace shingles
Demolition
3358 N. MacArthur Road, $252,367, owner is Kathy Dunn, contractor is Schrock Builders II, Demolition of burnt home, build new home on foundation
420 W. King St., $16,300, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house
1329 E. Hickory St., $13,400, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house
357 E. Logan St., $11,854, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house
357 E. Stuart Ave., $19,430, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house
322 S. Jasper St., $11,721, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house
1805 E. Johns Ave., $14,150, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house
Forsyth
735 Stevens Creek Blvd., $40,000, owner John Kuhlman, contractor is Sangamon Solar, LLC, install solar system
1260 W. Route 51, $2,500, owner and contractor is Kakhwinder Pelia, cash counter and slat sheet
486 Will Lane, $35,000, owner is Liangzuo Li, contractor is Wyssling Consulting, solar panels on roof
***
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.