The latest building permits for Macon County

Parents, especially single parents, deal with this all the time, as in a mom dragging her 4-year-old son into the ladies room. It's more complicated with adults.

The last time my husband used a public toilet alone was two years ago. He walked into a department store restroom, handed his jacket and hat to a man who'd finished washing his hands, and then tried to pee in the sink.

The sainted man kindly directed my husband to a urinal and then escorted him outside, handing me his clothing with sympathy and obvious relief.

Awkward? Oh yes. That's why unisex family restrooms were created, right? By now they should be the norm in all U.S. rest stops, department stores and other public spaces. Should be but aren't, for reasons economic, political and just plain ignoranical, said Tim Pyle, executive director of the American Restroom Association, which advocates for public unisex toilets.

All-gender restrooms "solve so many problems," Pyle said, for people who can't use a toilet by themselves.

(Moreover, Pyle said the cost savings of building unisex facilities instead of traditional single-gender restrooms is significant. And six unisex, disabled-accessible toilets take up 25% less space than building separate three-stall restrooms for men and women, according to the association's architects.)

But back to our trip. Could I expect to find family restrooms at rest stops or gas stations? I tried calling ahead for answers and discovered it's uncharted territory.

Caltrans' handy QuickMap website and app includes information about its highway rest stops but no specifics about whether they are single-stall or gender-neutral. Even Caltrans spokesman Michael Comeaux had trouble finding an answer.

Bottom line: Some have them, some don't, and there's no way to tell until you get there.

The state recognizes the usefulness of gender-neutral family restrooms, Comeaux said, and since early 2000 has been updating its rest stops, but the process is slow because building new facilities is expensive.

In the meantime, Caltrans has added signs saying, "Attendant of the opposite sex may accompany disabled person" at rest stops without family bathrooms.

In other words, don't be shocked if you see me leading my husband into a stall in the women's restroom.

I thought longingly about old-fashioned gas stations, which had single-stall restrooms on the side of the building and usually were entered from the outside. But those aren't easy to find, and cleanliness is hit-and-miss.

Truck-stop restrooms are usually clean, but those often don't have family-style restrooms either. Many have pay-to-use shower rooms, which include a toilet along with a shower stall and sink, but they aren't cheap.

So research didn't help. Once we started our trip, however, I discovered qualities I hadn't considered: empathy and compassion.

At Klamath Falls in southern Oregon, for instance, we stopped at Pilot Travel Center No. 504 for gas and restrooms.

The store and single-gender restrooms were crowded, but the manager kindly opened the side door and directed us to a freshly cleaned shower room. I offered to pay to use the room — typically a $15 charge — but she waved me off, saying she understood because she, too, had a relative with dementia.

As the trip progressed, I discovered that lots of people have a family member with dementia and quickly understood our dilemma at rest stops, gas stations and hotels. So if it's any consolation, you are not alone. Don't be shy about explaining the situation and asking for help.

So back to the tips.