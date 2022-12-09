 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

  • 0

Projects in Decatur

855 W. Division St., $10,119, owner is Lisa Callaway, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, install shingles

163 S. Hillcrest Blvd., $9,000, owner is Jeff Jackson, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1168 S. Hilton St., $4,000, owner is Eric Freeman, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

547 W. Macon St., $12,000, owner is Swartz Properties, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2472 S. Baronette Court, $4,400, owner is Mike Combs, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1155 E. Clay St., $4,500, owner is Anthony Reed, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement

People are also reading…

2104 N. Water St., $4,900, owner is Kenneth Knox, contractor is Velente Garcia, roof replacement

137 Fenway Drive, $8,00, owner is Matt Edgecombe, contractor is Legacy Roofing & Restoration, LLC

1827 E. Shady Crest St., $5,500, owner is Federal National Mortgage Association, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1924 N. Main St., $18,500, owner is Darryl Knots, contractor is Promax Construction, repair front porch damaged by vehicle collision

1385 W. Riverview Ave., $9,000, owner is Sarah Judge, contractor is Promax Construction, replace shingle roof

1420 N. Huron St., $8,830, owner is Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity, contractor is David Mattingly, replace shingles

Demolition

3358  N. MacArthur Road, $252,367, owner is Kathy Dunn, contractor is Schrock Builders II, Demolition of burnt home, build new home on foundation

420 W. King St., $16,300, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house

1329 E. Hickory St., $13,400, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house

357 E. Logan St., $11,854, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house

357 E. Stuart Ave., $19,430, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house

322 S. Jasper St., $11,721, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house

1805 E. Johns Ave., $14,150, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house

No. 5: Restroom awkwardness

Parents, especially single parents, deal with this all the time, as in a mom dragging her 4-year-old son into the ladies room. It's more complicated with adults.

The last time my husband used a public toilet alone was two years ago. He walked into a department store restroom, handed his jacket and hat to a man who'd finished washing his hands, and then tried to pee in the sink.

The sainted man kindly directed my husband to a urinal and then escorted him outside, handing me his clothing with sympathy and obvious relief.

Awkward? Oh yes. That's why unisex family restrooms were created, right? By now they should be the norm in all U.S. rest stops, department stores and other public spaces. Should be but aren't, for reasons economic, political and just plain ignoranical, said Tim Pyle, executive director of the American Restroom Association, which advocates for public unisex toilets.

All-gender restrooms "solve so many problems," Pyle said, for people who can't use a toilet by themselves.

(Moreover, Pyle said the cost savings of building unisex facilities instead of traditional single-gender restrooms is significant. And six unisex, disabled-accessible toilets take up 25% less space than building separate three-stall restrooms for men and women, according to the association's architects.)

But back to our trip. Could I expect to find family restrooms at rest stops or gas stations? I tried calling ahead for answers and discovered it's uncharted territory.

Caltrans' handy QuickMap website and app includes information about its highway rest stops but no specifics about whether they are single-stall or gender-neutral. Even Caltrans spokesman Michael Comeaux had trouble finding an answer.

Bottom line: Some have them, some don't, and there's no way to tell until you get there.

The state recognizes the usefulness of gender-neutral family restrooms, Comeaux said, and since early 2000 has been updating its rest stops, but the process is slow because building new facilities is expensive.

In the meantime, Caltrans has added signs saying, "Attendant of the opposite sex may accompany disabled person" at rest stops without family bathrooms.

In other words, don't be shocked if you see me leading my husband into a stall in the women's restroom.

I thought longingly about old-fashioned gas stations, which had single-stall restrooms on the side of the building and usually were entered from the outside. But those aren't easy to find, and cleanliness is hit-and-miss.

Truck-stop restrooms are usually clean, but those often don't have family-style restrooms either. Many have pay-to-use shower rooms, which include a toilet along with a shower stall and sink, but they aren't cheap.

So research didn't help. Once we started our trip, however, I discovered qualities I hadn't considered: empathy and compassion.

At Klamath Falls in southern Oregon, for instance, we stopped at Pilot Travel Center No. 504 for gas and restrooms.

The store and single-gender restrooms were crowded, but the manager kindly opened the side door and directed us to a freshly cleaned shower room. I offered to pay to use the room — typically a $15 charge — but she waved me off, saying she understood because she, too, had a relative with dementia.

As the trip progressed, I discovered that lots of people have a family member with dementia and quickly understood our dilemma at rest stops, gas stations and hotels. So if it's any consolation, you are not alone. Don't be shy about explaining the situation and asking for help.

So back to the tips.

Forsyth

735 Stevens Creek Blvd., $40,000, owner John Kuhlman, contractor is Sangamon Solar, LLC, install solar system

1260 W. Route 51, $2,500, owner and contractor is Kakhwinder Pelia, cash counter and slat sheet

486 Will Lane, $35,000, owner is Liangzuo Li, contractor is Wyssling Consulting, solar panels on roof

 ***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why are there no cheap EVs?

Why are there no cheap EVs?

The large, costly battery that takes the place of an internal combustion engine make EVs more expensive. But there are other factors driving up the price.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News