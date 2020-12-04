The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1707 N. Folk St., $2,400, owner and contractor is Nada Brderick, 4 foot chain link fence
2121 E. Hubbard Ave, $3,000, owner is Macon Resources, Inc., contractor is Interior Specialty Construct, install new entrance vestibule
70 Maple Court, $5,800. owner is Zelma Wilson, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
1804 E. Main St, $3,000, owner is Fay Serving LLC, contractor is Crawford Construction Corp, replace asphalt shingles-reroofing
564 N. Megan Drive, $8,000, owner and contractor is Renee Henne, 6 foot vinyl fence
1355 N. Illinois Route 48, $300, owner and contractor is Terrell Hess, 8 foot fence
