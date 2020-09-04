The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
805 Buccaneer Point, $9,800, owner is Keith and Sheri Brown, contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement
32 Dancey Court, owner and contractor is Gary Coulter, 10-by-20 portable storage shed
430 S. Dennis Ave., $31,000, owner is Steven Kurtz, contractor is Delong, Mark Construction, demo existing detached garage and build a new one-car garage, cement driveway
644 W. Division St., $7,849, owner is Shawna Smith, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
676 W. Division St., $8,260, owner is Eddie Evans, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
2342 S. Glenn Ave, $697, owner and contractor is Kenneth Sarna, 48-foot chain link fence
3991 Greenridge Drive, $1,206, owner and contractor is Mel Roustio, 6-foot fence, vinyl
4428 Havenwood Drive, $13,530, owner is John Mickler, contractor is Tom Slelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
166 S. Linden Ave., $3,000, owner is Michale Coslon, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement
3955 N. Lourdes Drive, $122,500, owner is Church of Jesus Christ, contractor is Messing Construction Co., roof replacement
845 W. Main St., 1,000, owner and contractor is Kathleen Jensen, repair porch floor, level and support
2030 Mars Court, $7,960, owner is Terry Jennings, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
706 Milstream Place, $9,960, owner is Robert Mayberry, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
4575 N. Nichlaus Court, $9,860, owner is Dean Schultz, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
1454 W. Pershing Road, $4,010, owner and contractor is Craig Riddle, 4-foot white vinyl fence
3762 Sims Drive, $6,775, owner is Robert Fowler, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
45 South Side Country Club, $7,849, owner is Richard and Sue T. Smith, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
1079 N. Woodlawn Ave., $3,360, owner is Ted Banning, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
658 S. Seigel St., $1,400, owner and contractor is Brian Anselmo, rectangular deck off back door of house
60 South Shores Drive, $15,764, owner and contractor is Harvey Hinton, rebuilding failed retaining wall
880 S. Stone St., $600, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 4-foot chain link fence
Demolition
1200 E. Cantrell St., $54,000, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of building
1028 S. Webster St, $54,000, owner is Billy Tyus, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a house, haul off debris to local landfill grade and seed
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
