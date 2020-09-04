 Skip to main content
The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

805 Buccaneer Point, $9,800, owner is Keith and Sheri Brown, contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement

32 Dancey Court, owner and contractor is Gary Coulter, 10-by-20 portable storage shed

430 S. Dennis Ave., $31,000, owner is Steven Kurtz, contractor is Delong, Mark Construction, demo existing detached garage and build a new one-car garage, cement driveway

644 W. Division St., $7,849, owner is Shawna Smith, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

676 W. Division St., $8,260, owner is Eddie Evans, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

2342 S. Glenn Ave, $697, owner and contractor is Kenneth Sarna, 48-foot chain link fence

3991 Greenridge Drive, $1,206, owner and contractor is Mel Roustio, 6-foot fence, vinyl

4428 Havenwood Drive, $13,530, owner is John Mickler, contractor is Tom Slelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

166 S. Linden Ave., $3,000, owner is Michale Coslon, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement

3955 N. Lourdes Drive, $122,500, owner is Church of Jesus Christ, contractor is Messing Construction Co., roof replacement

845 W. Main St., 1,000, owner and contractor is Kathleen Jensen, repair porch floor, level and support

2030 Mars Court, $7,960, owner is Terry Jennings, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

706 Milstream Place, $9,960, owner is Robert Mayberry, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

4575 N. Nichlaus Court, $9,860, owner is Dean Schultz, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

1454 W. Pershing Road, $4,010, owner and contractor is Craig Riddle, 4-foot white vinyl fence

3762 Sims Drive, $6,775, owner is Robert Fowler, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

45 South Side Country Club, $7,849, owner is Richard and Sue T. Smith, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1079 N. Woodlawn Ave., $3,360, owner is Ted Banning, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

658 S. Seigel St., $1,400, owner and contractor is Brian Anselmo, rectangular deck off back door of house

60 South Shores Drive, $15,764, owner and contractor is Harvey Hinton, rebuilding failed retaining wall

880 S. Stone St., $600, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 4-foot chain link fence

Demolition

1200 E. Cantrell St., $54,000, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of building

1028 S. Webster St, $54,000, owner is Billy Tyus, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a house, haul off debris to local landfill grade and seed

 

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records 

