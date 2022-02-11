 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

3755 N. Brush College Road, $26,261,436, owner and contractor is Meridian Design Build LLLC, package sortation facility - foundation only

1421 E. Locust St., $800, owner and contractor is Daitos Enterprises, LLC, remove substandard garage

1540 Home Park Ave., $3,399, owner and contractor is Paul Jacobs, roof replacement

448 Park Lane Court, $5,100, owner is Laurie Brady, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1420 E. Pershing Road, $8,000, owner is Neimann Holding, contractor is Quincy Electric & Sign, signage

1087 W. Rotary Way, $785,000, owner and contractor is Romano Limited, remodel of existing 7,500 SF Obstacle Course Area

3755 N. Water St., $11,500, owner and contractor is Jones & Sullivan Enterprises, Inc., new demising wall

249 S. Weber St., $297,988, owner and contractor is Interior Specialty Construction, Inc., new elevator

3425 N. 22nd St., $80,000, owner and contractor is Otis Elevator, installation  of a hydraulic

Demolition

2404 S. Angle Court, $19,000, owner is Lewis Rental, contractor is Tyce Manhanna Excavation, remove existing structure and all concrete on property

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

