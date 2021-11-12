The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

20 W. Berry Drive, $10,280, owner is Sue Isermann, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

874 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $7,900, owner is Shannon Corrington, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

104 S. Glencoe Ave., $17,699, owner is William and Katherine Flewelling, contractor is Promax, roof replacement

1253 W. Green St., $3,500, owner and contractor is Kenyadda Horn, roof replacement

1176 E. Harrison Ave., $3,500, owner and contractor is Hollie Reynolds, roof replacement

1122 W. King St., $4,000, owner and contractor is Steve Williams, 6 foot side and 4 foot front

1537 E. Lawrence St., $6,270, owner is Mark Spanhook, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2510 W. Main St., $9,960, owner is Jim Mcneeley, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, remove old roof and install new roof

250 E. Maryland Heights Road, $4,515, owner is Robin Thacker, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

125 W. Nordic Hills Drive, $6,214, owner is David Stern, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2900 N. Oakland Ave, $25,975, owner is owner is Bb Properties LLC, contractor is John Popejoy, installation of TPO membrane system over existing roofing

3244 E. Oakwood Ave., $5,800, owner is Ray York, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

71 Oak Ridge Drive, $3,500, owner is Zane Peterson, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1506 W. Rock Springs Road, $3,300, owner is Jessica Taylor, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3338 N. Taylor Ave., $7,500, owner is Terry Richards, contractor is Tri-Star Home Improvement, Inc., building roof over existing deck platform

448 Timber Drive, $4,200, owner and contractor is Ryan and Andrea Frey, 4 foot black chain link fence

2825 N. University Ave., $10,100, owner is Shane Brown, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2012 N. Van Dyke St., $7,000, owner is Brenda Smith, D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2752 E. Wallace Ave., $4,260, owner is Cheryl Coss, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1265 E. Walnut St., $4,000, owner is Malcolm Livingston, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

145 S. Water St., $22,500, owner is Central Illinois Title, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, install new coverboard and membrane

158 E. William St., $100,000, owner and contractor is Kb Logue Contracting, remodel for bakery

2010 Windsor Road, $4,015, owner is Tom Colbert, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

97 Wisconsin Drive, $8,525, owner and contractor is Nicole Woods, roof replacement on house and garage, asphalt shingles

1413 E. Wood St., $4,130, owner is Gary Browning, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

981 S. 18th St., $6,285, owner is Greg Bickers, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

444 S. 23rd Place, $4,545, owner is Eileen Braden, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3000 N. 27th St., $10,000,000, owner is Caterpillar and Craig Uphoff, contractor is Curry Construction, construct addition onto W building, work to begin on 07-01-21 and end on 6-30-22

3737 E. US Route 36, $46,000, owner is Decatur Dental; contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, install new roof membrane

3096 S. BUSN US Route 51, $225,000, owner and contractor is Romano Limited, new construction of a 46' x 40' pavilion

Demolition

2420 S. Angle Court, $19,000, owner is Tim Vieweg, contractor is Tyce Mahannah Excavating, demolition of a house to build a new house

1080 W. Marietta St., $10,500, owner is Tina Russell, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house, haul debris to local landfill grade and seed

1689 N. 29th St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Tracey Sumpter, demolition of a house

4833 E. US Route 36, $1,000, owner is B&R Development, contractor is Romano Company, demo 2 walls

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

