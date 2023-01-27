 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

3904 E. Hospitality Lane, $27,500, owner is Macon 217, LLC, contractor is Bendsen Signs & Graphics, Inc., signage

17 Greenridge Drive, $3,665, owner and contractor is Teresa Hunt, vinyl fence

2663 Bay Shore Heights Drive, $63,241, owner is Niki Rosario, contractor is ADT Solar LLC, solar panels

210 N. Home Ave., $7,500, owner is Matthew Kern, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement 

1460 E. Riverside Ave., $7,600, owner is Dennis Ballinger, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement 

2160 N. Martin Luther King Jr., $7,700, owner is Dennis Ballinger, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement 

2120 N. 40th St., $110,000, owner and contractor is Archer Daniels Midland Company, adding a classroom and restrooms to existing building

2650 N. Monroe St., $8,000, owner is Carriage Crossing Senior Living, contractor is SOAR Development and Construction, install fire doors, min demo work, extend firewall to roof deck

9 Regal Court, $9,850, owner is Giovany Martinez, contractor is Promax Construction, replace shingle roof

2850 N. Jasper St., $15,000, owner is Gus Wilson, contractor is Signature Sign Company, signage

1298 E. Eldorado St., $55,321, owner is Donnelly Automotive Machine, contractor is Trimble Construction, Inc., repair showroom that was damaged by vehicle crash, including new floor tile, aluminum store front.

Demolition

411 W. Leafland Ave., $15,873, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of existing structure

1125 N. Monroe St., $13,700, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of house

535 S. 16th St., $10,500, owner is Jason Fisher, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

