The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

3707 N. Woodridge Drive, $1,500, owner is Christopher Cartee, chain link fence

2129 E. Hendrix St., $7,000, owner is Allen Tayler, new roof

1504 N. College St.,$1,500, owner is Robert Bolyard, roof replacement

3385 W. Heather Hills drive, $49,000, owner is Joshua Wagner, contractor is Cleary Buildings Corp, wood frame building

3755 N. Brush College Road, $17,585,474, owner is FedEx Ground, contactor is Designed Conveyor System, conveyor system

5509 E. William Street Road, $18,000, owner is Kelle Richardson, contractor is AAA Windows, Siding, Roofing, reshingle roof

2397 N. Illinois St., $18,000, owner is Decatur Estates, contractor is OLT Excavating LLC, 6 foot privacy fence

1505 S. 35th St., $4,200 owner is Russell Snoke, vinyl and chain link fence

1505 S. 35th St., $6,000, owner is Russell Snoke, shed on skids

321 N. Fairway Ave., $2,200, owner is Chris Dobson, replace front roof on existing structure

621 W. Wolf Road, $5,000, owner is Maen Qatoumis, privacy vinyl fence

175 W. Oak Lane, $5,000, owner is Vicki Schultz, roof on house and garage

2573 Redlich Court, $5,920, owner is Michael Tapscott, contractor is General Fence Company, vinyl privacy fence

2312 S. Hawthorne Drive, $12,100, owner is Mike and Nancy Lotzgesell, contractor is Sal Construction Services, replace shingles on house and garage

2975 Primrose Lane, $7,800, owner is Lisa Lemezis, contractor is 3-D Construction and Carpentry, deck replacement

3712 N. MacArthur Road, $12,237, Michelle McKinney, metal roof on house and garage

2858 N. 22nd Street, $10,163, owner is Payton Day, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding Inc., remove and replace shingles

1758 E. Whitmer St., $5,980, Noah Weeks, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding Inc., remove and replace shingles

1185 W. Grand Ave., $210,401, owner is Niemann Foods Inc., contractor is Christy-Foltz Inc., interior remodel for Wash and Win location

333 E. Pershing Road, $74,400, owner Romano Company, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, install coverboard and new EPDM roofing

2020 N. Oakland Ave., $300,000, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, new roof

2260 W. Packard St., $9,100, owner is Michael and Angelia Diggs, contractor is Meryssa Seitz, build shed

28 West Drive, $10,600, owner is Harvey Goodwin, contractor is D&R Roofing, roof replacement

20 Nolan Drive, $9,500, owner is Beth Langdon, contractor is D&R Roofing, roof replacement

4855 Baker Woods Lane, $7,000, owner is Scott Williams, contractor is D&R Roofing, roof replacement

4033 N. Neeley Ave., $13,000, owner is Caroline Evans, contractor is D&R Roofing, roof replacement

206W. Oak Lane, $9,400, owner is Ray Kramer, contractor is D&R Roofing, roof replacement

1321 N. Gulick Ave., $6,987, owner is Amber Barker, contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement

2055 S. Franklin Street Road, $31,071, owner is Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, contractor is Sentry Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1280 Woodridge Court, $16,223, owner is Eugene Fruit, metal and vinyl fence

2396 1/2 E. Wood St., $1,750, owner Lamont Sanford, roof framing repair and roofing

676 S. Haworth Ave., $100, owner is Tina Mitchell, contractor is Ameren PCAA, wood wheelchair ramp

36 Southland Drive, $9,500, owner is Stephanie Crowe, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

228 Southmoreland Place, $11,000, owner is Corey Erwin, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on main section of house and flashing only on breezeway and garage

912 N. Houseland Ave., $6,140, owner is David and Nancy Hess, contractor is Promax Construction, replace shingle roof sections

686 N. Cove Court, $7,980, owner is Lynda and Mark Willman, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof

3904 E. Hospitality Lane, $90,130, owner is Carson-Michael Restaurants LLC, contractor is Building Systems of Illinois Inc., Huddle House Restaurant

661 S. Sycamore Ave., $4,000, owner is Eddie Evans, new shed

427 E. Ash Ave., $213,000, owner is Lighthouse Autism Center, contractor is Jones & Sullivan Enterprises Inc., remodel interior for new autism center

2233 N. Illinois St., $4,540, owner is Michael Jenkins, contractor is Del Beiler, new roof

28 1st Drive, $11,840, owner is Carl Muench, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

10 N. Green Oak Drive, $8,380, owner is Dan Oakes, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4570 Westlake Ave., $3,045, owner is John Cullison, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

112 N. Woodlawn Ave., $5,415, owner is Erica Wagner, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., front roof replacement

686 S. Seigel St., $9,830, owner is Jack Coventry, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

712 W. Wolf Road, $15,455, owner is Giriard Durbin, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roofing

Demolition

455 S. 19th St., $8,500, owner is Julie Fane, contractor is Steve's Trucking Inc., demolish house, remove debris, backfill

537 N. Morgan St., $142,000, owner is John F. Regan, contractor is Steve's Trucking Inc., demolish building, remove debris, backfill

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.