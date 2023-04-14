Projects in Decatur
1050 W. Sunset Ave., $6,400, owner is Kayla Stutzman, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2405 S. Angle Court, $544,000, owner and contractor is Steve Lewis, new residential construction
4041 N. Brush College Road, $8,180, owner is H&E Equipment, contractor is 4MC Corporation, signage
123 Bristol Drive, $8,950, owner is Bob Shoemaker, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2005 N. Van Dyke St., $600, owner and contractor is Ronald Neal, wired 4 foot fence
120 S. 29th St., $75,000, owner is James Phillips, contractor is Soy City Construction, fire restoration
4080 Bayview Drive, $2,000, owner and contractor is Colton Kramer, wood privacy fence
1180 E. Mueller Ave., $400, owner and contractor is Cynthia Matthews, 4 foot chain link fence
3326 Dell Oak Drive, $14,400, owner is Janie Young, contractor is Promax Construction, replace deck in rear, steps in existing location
237 N. Main St., $250,000, owner is ViJay Singh Kang, contractor is CSO Construction Management, remodel, misc demo, new bar, kitchen
Demolition
1533 N. Warren St., $20,900, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of structure
405 E. Olive St., $14,200, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of structure
1439 N. Church St., $16,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of property, haul debris, backfill and seed work area
933 S. Illinois St., $7,498, owner is Bob Taylor, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a house, haul debris, backfill and seed work area
1248 W. Green St., $8,750, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of property, haul debris, backfill and seed work area
1037 W. Leafland Ave., $8,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of property, haul debris, backfill and seed work area
1636 E. Grand Ave., $9,264, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition, city code
1177 W. Green St., $8,772, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition, city code
1512 N. James St., $6,975, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition, city code
1710 E. Johns Ave., $9,115, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition, city code
1041 W. King St., $10,319, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition, city code
1132 E. North St., $10,345, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition, city code
868 W. Packard St., $12,305, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition, city code
875 W. Packard St., $10,475, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition, city code
555 W. William St., $17,916, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition, city code
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.