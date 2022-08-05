The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
2260 Gary Drive, $21,014, owner is Gary Baylor, contractor is Legacy Solar, roof mounted solar array
4906 E. Beacon Drive, $4,400, owner and contractor is Kaylee Bastien, 10-by-16 foot portable shed with double doors
31 Meadow Terrace, $400, owner and contractor is Shirley Hoff, 11 feet of chainlink fence
130 N. Franklin St., $395,478, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Interior Specialty Construction, interior Tenant Alterations, CICD Phase II and Library Classroom Buildout
1051 Valley View Court, $8,000, owner and contractor is Travis Adams, upper and lower deck
39 Dellwood Court, $8,000, owner and contractor is Gregory Allison, swimming pool
4 Forest Knolls, 1,000, owner and contractor is Prescott Paulin, gate and fence for traffic control with option automated gate control
20 N. Mahnke Road, $14,000, owner is Barbara Sims, contractor is Adrien Payne, adding sunroom
334 W. Main St., $7,500, owner and contractor is Richard Miller, aluminum fence
203 W. Wayside Ave., $14,109, owner is Esther Foster, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, roof replacement
1613 W. Riverview Ave., 5,600, owner is John Branyan, contractor is Charlie Smith Construction, PLLC, roof replacement
1770 N. Church St., $68,789, owner is Tia Walker, contractor is Clean Cut Painting and Handyman, LLC
4026 E. Cantrell St., $3,700, owner and contractor is James M. Heideman, 10-by-12 foot shed
2649 E. Division St., $6,800, owner is Barb Weilmuenster, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1035 N. University Ave., $5,000, owner is Scott Shepard, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
3886 Greenridge Drive, 5,300, owner is Tori Butler, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
Demolition
321 W. Waggoner St., $10,000, owner is Andrico Spates, contractor is JRH Services, demolition
Forsyth
396 Ventura Drive, $6,000, owner is James Dellen, contractor is CTH, LLC, Shed placed on property
367 S. Smith, $42,550, owner is Mark Hebenstreit, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., Build garage
1152 Greenbrier Drive, 49,990, owner is Gary Hickey, contractor is Trent Schaffer, aluminum fence
607 W. Hickory Point Road, $3,000, owner and contractor is Maggie Howley, Free standing deck for above ground pool
184 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $70,000, owner is Jeff Horve, contractor is Decatur Fence, back yard fence
4 Woodland Drive, $$2,500, owner and contactor is Matt and Karen Yepsen, 4 foot fence
785 Spy Glass Blvd., $42,147, owner is Thomas Kowa, contractor is Sangamon Solar, LLC, PV Solar Energy System on Roof of Home
170 Jack Lane, $27,000, owner is Amanda Jones, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, Roof top Solar
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.