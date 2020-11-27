The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
215 N. Cobb Ave., $4,000, owner is Victor Moreland, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
2909 Doral Court, $10,000, owner is Adam and Lucy Craycroft, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
3534 Dove Drive, $6,230, owner is Ray Davis, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1707 N. Folk St., $2,400, owner and contractor is Nada Broderick,4 foot chain link fence
910 W. Grove Road, $533,986, owner is Public Safety Properties Foundation, contractor is Romano Company, Build out of 4000 square foot of space on north s ide of existing building
112 W. Heather Hill Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is Jackie Perry, 12-by-12 foot deck with stairs
1745 N. Illinois St., $1,330.000, owner is Decatur Foundry Inc., contractor is Curry Construction, Supply and install new manufacturing building and locker room building
1210 S. Jasper St., $21,000, owner and contractor is Gussy Reed, install small commercial kitchen
3027 S. Kingsley Drive, $7,000, owner and contractor is Chris Moore, wheel chair ramp and front 6-by-16 foot porch with roof
4002 N. Lourdes Drive, $3,570, owner and contractor is Jacqueline Danneberger, 6 foot vinyl fence
711 W. Macon St., $32,000, owner is Daniel Baker, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
384 S. McClellan Ave., $3,800, owner is Gary Hanies, contractor David Mattingly, roof replacement
60 Phillips Drive, $8,000, owner is Karen Wendell, contractor is C Baker Remodeling PLLC, roof replacement
611 W. Sarah Drive, $3,620, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6 foot vinyl fence
2148 N. Water St., $33,549, owner is Erma Adams, contractor is D & O Contractors, Inc., roof, replace existing porch - new wood entry porch, roof and stairs, new concrete footings and new joists, basement stairs with railings up to code
1850 W. William St., $26,200, owner is Kimberly and Allen Ralph, contractor is Service Master, fire restoration for garage
1090 W. Wood St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Kyle May, panel electrical outlets moved and added
509 S. 19th St., $1,000, owner and contractor is Dion Simmons, 3 1/2-by-4 foot aluminum fence
Demolition
1175 N. Dennis Ave., $500, owner and contractor is Carol Kirby, demo the back part of the house but leaving the house there, The back porch that was turned into a bedroom will be demo
