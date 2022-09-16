The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1666 E. Decatur St., 43,600, owner is Tameako Patton, contractor is Promax Construction, replace rear half of house roof
930 W. Grove Drive, $350,000, owner is Public Safety Properties Foundation, contractor is Romano Limited, place two preconstructed steel storm shelters underground
2214 Valley View Place, $6,000, owner and contractor is Angela Jennings, replace a deck
1714 Moundford Court, $11,000, owner and contractor is Mark Todd, 16-by-24 foot wood shed
1020 Valley View Court, $8,240, owner is Peggy Skarupa, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roofing
20 Sandcreek Drive, $3,500, owner and contractor is Tyler and Hannah Hayes, privacy fence
327 N. Oakcreek Ave., $15,200, owner is Tom and Shannon Carter, contractor is Mark S. DeLong Construction, remove and build new deck
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.