 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

  • 0

Projects in Decatur

1666 E. Decatur St., 43,600, owner is Tameako Patton, contractor is Promax Construction, replace rear half of house roof

930 W. Grove Drive, $350,000, owner is Public Safety Properties Foundation, contractor is Romano Limited, place two preconstructed steel storm shelters underground

2214 Valley View Place, $6,000, owner and contractor is Angela Jennings, replace a deck

1714 Moundford Court, $11,000, owner and contractor is Mark Todd, 16-by-24 foot wood shed

1020 Valley View Court, $8,240, owner is Peggy Skarupa, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roofing

People are also reading…

20 Sandcreek Drive, $3,500, owner and contractor is Tyler and Hannah Hayes, privacy fence

327 N. Oakcreek Ave., $15,200, owner is Tom and Shannon Carter, contractor is Mark S. DeLong Construction, remove and build new deck

 ***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News