The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
2956 E. Garfield Ave., $3,000, owner and contractor is Jarrett Acklin, repair garage roof, wood trusses and sheeting
1781 E. Division St., $38,729, owner is Bernice and Mary Elizabeth Larry, contractor is D & O Inc., Roof pitch sheeting with shingles, deck and porch replace existing deck and joists of back porch. Bath remodel. Repair rail on front porch.
4666 E. Faries Pkwy., $827,000, owner and contractor is Archer Daniels Midland Corp., foundation for water storage tank, foundation and building for fire protection pump room (unoccupied)
2928 N. Oakland Ave., $25,000, owner and contractor is Bin Xin Guo, remodel for Bakery
2542 Redlich Court, $5,400, owner is Britney Comage, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc.
1099 W. Rotary Way, $858,462, owner is Public Safety Properties Foundation, contractor is Romano Company, build out of the interior of the 6000 sf building shell for training building
Projects in Forsyth
5323 N. MacArthur St., $4,700, owner and contractor is James Wrighy, fence
255 Lea Lane, $18,000, owner and contractor is Darrell and Jacqueline McCool, install a bathroom and finish partial basement
209 E. Cox St., $2,364, owner is Mary J. Shobe, contractor is A-1 Fence, install 6 foot stockade fence across rear line, install 88 foot, 36 inch high wooden picket panels along west lot line from rear lot line