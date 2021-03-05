The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2956 E. Garfield Ave., $3,000, owner and contractor is Jarrett Acklin, repair garage roof, wood trusses and sheeting

1781 E. Division St., $38,729, owner is Bernice and Mary Elizabeth Larry, contractor is D & O Inc., Roof pitch sheeting with shingles, deck and porch replace existing deck and joists of back porch. Bath remodel. Repair rail on front porch.

4666 E. Faries Pkwy., $827,000, owner and contractor is Archer Daniels Midland Corp., foundation for water storage tank, foundation and building for fire protection pump room (unoccupied)

2928 N. Oakland Ave., $25,000, owner and contractor is Bin Xin Guo, remodel for Bakery

2542 Redlich Court, $5,400, owner is Britney Comage, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc.

1099 W. Rotary Way, $858,462, owner is Public Safety Properties Foundation, contractor is Romano Company, build out of the interior of the 6000 sf building shell for training building

Projects in Forsyth