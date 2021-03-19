The latest building permits for Macon County

168 N. Gulick Ave., $2,064, owner is Marlys Thompson, contractor is David Mattingly, tear off and reroof garage only

3181 Holly Drive, $6,350, owner is Pat Dawson, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement

6 Homewood Fishing Club, $6,250, owner is Maria DeLeon, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1955 E. Main St., $4,000, owner and contractor is Jacki Whisler, new roof on main part of house

1576 W. Marietta St., $5,300, owner is Christine Harvey, contractor is David Mattingly, replacing roof

2952 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $100, owner and contractor is Gyro King, concession 03-15-2021 to 11-30-2021 food truck

116 Maurine Manor, $4,000, owner is Mike Milam, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1051 W. Mound Road, $14,000, owner is New Life Pregnancy Center, contractor is Coach House, construct new 16-by-14 foot accessory building