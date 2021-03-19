The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
4049 Buckingham Drive, $30,000, owner is Roger Kerr, contractor is Coach House, construct new garage
1749 Burning Tree Drive, $3,319, owner and contractor is Linda Cooper, 4 foot black vinyl chain link fence
495 S. Crea St., $35,750, owner and contractor is Kathy White, new roof, windows and stairs
4712 N. Dogwood Court, $8,635, owner is Justin Cunningham, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3960 N. East Court Drive, $32,000, owner is Sandi Figura, contractor is Coach House, construct new detached garage and driveway
4666 E. Faires Pkwy, $827,000, owner and contractor is Archer Daniels Midland Company, foundation for water storage tank. Foundation and building for fire protection pump room. (unoccupied)
2578 E. Geddes Ave., $7,566, owner and contractor is Maria Anna Brandt, 4 foot fence
48 Greenridge Drive, $6,360, owner is Cheryl McCurdy, contractor is Muehlbach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
168 N. Gulick Ave., $2,064, owner is Marlys Thompson, contractor is David Mattingly, tear off and reroof garage only
3181 Holly Drive, $6,350, owner is Pat Dawson, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement
6 Homewood Fishing Club, $6,250, owner is Maria DeLeon, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1955 E. Main St., $4,000, owner and contractor is Jacki Whisler, new roof on main part of house
1576 W. Marietta St., $5,300, owner is Christine Harvey, contractor is David Mattingly, replacing roof
2952 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $100, owner and contractor is Gyro King, concession 03-15-2021 to 11-30-2021 food truck
116 Maurine Manor, $4,000, owner is Mike Milam, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1051 W. Mound Road, $14,000, owner is New Life Pregnancy Center, contractor is Coach House, construct new 16-by-14 foot accessory building
4614 N. Nichlaus Court, $8,160, owner is Todd Davis, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
76 Oriole Drive, $8,150, owner is Sandy Simpson, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1220 E. Underwood Court, $19,200, owner is Webster Cantrell Hall, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement
535 S. Westlawn Ave., $4,300, owner is Suzanne Johnson, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement
2230 E. William St., $114,000, owner and contractor is Dean F. Jansen, tenants improvement inside vanilla envelope to create restaurant. New walls, plumbing, electrical, sprinkler reno, HVAC
925 W. Wood St., $200, owner and contractor is The Turkey Man, concession 3-15-21 to 11-30-2021 Food truck
601 S. 23rd Place, $250, owner and contractor is John and Katie Sparr, replace wooden steps to back porch
1004 N. 35th St., $3,500, owner and contractor is Harold Newberry, new 4 foot chain link fence
Demolition
4049 Buckingham Drive, $2,600, owner and contractor is Roger Kerr, demolition of the existing garage and slab