The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1942 E. Cantrell St., $42,000, owner is Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement
54 N. Country Club Road, $30,000, owner is Honey Lee Livingston, contractor is D & O Inc. Contractor, bath remodel and roof
2537 E. Division St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Jason Reilly, tear off shingles, replace plywood and repair roof trusses, remove siding down and put up new, redo front and back
2537 E. Division St., $500, owner and contractor is Jason Reilly, 4-by-6 foot metal and wood fence
3790 E. Fitzgerald Road, $45,000, owner and contractor is Dave Munson, in-ground swimming pool
3319 E. Fulton Ave., $7,850, owner is Kathleen Sprangne, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Co., roof replacement
800 S. Green Meadow Drive, $800, owner and contractor is Elizabeth Williams, above-ground pool
2650 W. Hunt St., $1,000, owner and contractor is Scott and Bethany Lithgow, 8-by-8 foot deck with kickout for steps to patio
1486 W. Macon St., $30,301, owner is Gabby Wheat, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof repair
4625 E. Maryland St., $1,997,804, owner and contractor is Walmart, interior and exterior cleaning and remodel
2360 E. Olive St., $6,400, owner is James L. Bruner, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
2260 W. Packard St., $25,500, owner and contractor is Michael Diggs, kitchen remodel-remove 2 non-load bearing walls and install cabinets
2285 E. Prairie Ave., owner and contractor is Tiffany Legrande, replace guard rails on front porch and roof
3434 E. Washbash Ave., $207,000, owner is Iglesia Decristomiel Church, contractor is Building Systems of Illinois, multi-purpose roof addition
2911 E. Wood St., $4,000, owner is James N. Palagi Jr., contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
205 W. 1st St., $54,655, owner is Circle K, contractor is Dan Jewett Construction Co., tear off existing roofing and install iso (r-30) and PVC membrane
Demolition
1209 N. Church St., $19,941, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Steves Trucking, demolish building, haul debris, backfill, level and seed
1349 N. Edwards St., $8,200, owner and contractor Hutchins Excavating, demolish of single-family home
1704 N. Edwards St., $18,462, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Steves Trucking, demolish building, haul debris, backfill, level and seed
761 E. Lincoln Ave., $9,552, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Steves Trucking, demolish building, haul debris, backfill, level and seed
123 E. Marietta St., $30,480, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Steves Trucking, demolish building, haul debris, backfill, level and seed
655 W. Marietta St., $18,462, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Steves Trucking, demolish building, haul debris, backfill, level and seed
1637 N. Monroe St., $29,850, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single home
1164 N. Union St., $12,350, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a house
1136 S. 44th St., $20,952, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Steves Trucking, demolish building, haul debris, backfill, level and seed
Temporary
932 E. Wood St., $200, owner and contractor is Sacks Food 1 LLC, food truck concession from July 24 to Nov. 30
3130 North 27th St., $103,800, owner and contractor is Caterpillar, erect one non-permanent storage tent work begins July 20 to Sept. 1
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
