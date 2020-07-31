The latest building permits for Macon County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Projects in Decatur

1942 E. Cantrell St., $42,000, owner is Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement

54 N. Country Club Road, $30,000, owner is Honey Lee Livingston, contractor is D & O Inc. Contractor, bath remodel and roof

2537 E. Division St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Jason Reilly, tear off shingles, replace plywood and repair roof trusses, remove siding down and put up new, redo front and back

2537 E. Division St., $500, owner and contractor is Jason Reilly, 4-by-6 foot metal and wood fence

3790 E. Fitzgerald Road, $45,000, owner and contractor is Dave Munson, in-ground swimming pool

3319 E. Fulton Ave., $7,850, owner is Kathleen Sprangne, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Co., roof replacement

800 S. Green Meadow Drive, $800, owner and contractor is Elizabeth Williams, above-ground pool