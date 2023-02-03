1315 E. Willard Ave., $6,000, owner and contractor is Alexsandra Badillo, installing metal roof

1312 E. Wood St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Oscar Moreno, remodeling

225 N. Water St., $29,977, owner is Hickory Point Bank, contractor is ACE Sign Company, signage

1004 E. Eldorado St., $5,000, owner is Dara Geiser, contractor is Clean Cut Painting and Handyman, wood fence to enclose entire back parking lot

2650 N. Jasper St., $300,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Sabre Communications Corporation, replace existing 9-1-1 system communications tower

113 W. Marlene Ave., $11,600, owner is Patti Vanderbeck, contractor is Gregory Beer, 330 Linear feet on wood privacy fence

3710 N. Community Drive, $99,497, owner is Moundford Terrace, contractor is Royalty Companies of Indiana, Inc., install separator sheet and single ply membrane over existing tar paper roof over wood deck

Demolition

2127 W. Riedel Ave., $5,000, owner and contractor is Jeff and Ashley Rhodes, tearing down a house

1601 E. William St., $14,900, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of property

1542 N. Church St., $28,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Clancy Coleman Excavating, Inc., demolish Structure

Forsyth

784 Stevens Creek Blvd., $85,728, owner is Jeremy Auten, contractor is ADT Solar, solar panels

549 W. Weaver Road, $8,000, owner is DI Properties, contractor is Dave Waters Construction, repair garage

195 E. Ruehl St., $5,000, owner and contractor is Shane L. Beck, Remodel bedroom and demo sunroom

117 Shadow Ridge Court, $39,900, owner is Jeffrey and Hillary Denny, contractor is StraightUp Solar, Solar PV

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.