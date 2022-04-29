 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2797 S. Deerpath Park Drive, $5,600, owner is Chris and Malinda Hopkins, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

941 W. Division St., $6,000, owner is Paul Walker, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., house roof replacement

3065 E. Division St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Chad Hilligoss, roof replacement

705 E. Eldorado St., $650,500, owner is Specialty Construct, contractor is Reed Sullivan, interior remodel for new lab

95 Fairies Park, $12,320, owner is David Cox, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

441 W. Hay St., $450,000, owner and contractor is Thomas Kenney, renovation of Suite 102 of 441 W. Hay Property across from DMH main campus

828 Haynes Drive, $132,90, owner is Dean Webb, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc, roofing

58 Hillcrest Way, $80,875, owner is Michael Cristy, contractor is Power Home Solar, 22 roof mounted solar modules

2285 E. Johns Ave., $4,833, owner is Charles Wade, contractori s Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3792 E. L and A Industrial Drive, $60,000, owner is Phil Flaugher Properties, contractor is King Lar Roofing, replacing roof with new and full adhered EPDM roofing system

5557 E. Melwood Ave., $2,600, owner is Paul Thevenof, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement - detached garage only

2880 N. Monroe St., $8,000, owner is Thomas Downing, contractor is Monitor Sign Service, signage

54 Nolen Drive, $3,037, owner is Amy Richards, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, tear off and install asphalt shingles

1388 W. Oak Park Drive, $11,940, owner is Marilyn Houchins, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2940 S. Olympia Drive, $12,150, owner is Harvey Mark Getty, contractor is Tom Skelly Roofing, Inc., roofing

929 S. Pine Hill Drive, $58,737, owner is Rebecca Adwell, contractor is Marc Jones Construction dba Sunpor Solar, roof mounted solar panels

1515 W. Ravina Park Road, $2,400, owner and contractor is Mike Doyle, install carport

840 W. Sarah Drive, $2,555, owner is Jeremy Ruderman, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1964 S. Taylorville Road, $5,142, owner and contractor is Rachel Weerts, privacy fence 

2710 W. Water St., $75,000, owner and contractor Romano Limited, new retention pond and storage building 

966 W. William St., $40,000, owner is Porcia Wilder, contractor is Kendall Construction Inc., roof replacement

1069 E. William St., $3,000, owner is Derimus Clark, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., tear of and replace half of house roofing system

1875 E. Winnetka Ave., $12,415, owner is Gary Lee, contractor is Tom Skelly Roofing, Inc., roofing

2557 S. 34th St., $150,000, owner is Crystal Robinson, contractor id J.J. Swartz, Co., fire restoration

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

