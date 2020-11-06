The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1 Edgewood Court, $5,100, owner is Taylor Patterson, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement.
360 W. Harrison Ave., $5,560, owner is Chris Oth, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement.
1607 Home Park Ave., $4,200, owner is Andrico Spates, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement.
38890 E. L&A Industrial Drive, $2,203,900, owner is Sj Smith Co, contractor is Building Systems of Illinois, foundation only.
2069 E. Main St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Pablo Veontero, replace a deck 8-by-23 foot.
1640 W. Marietta St., $3,000, owner is Jeremy Richardson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement.
1946 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $8,500, owner is Rebecca and Louis Thomas, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement on a detached.
2 Montgomery Place, $27,740, owner is Bob Cooper, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement.
1910 N. Monroe St., $2,000, owner is Dave Kondritz, contractor is Kondritz Construction, roof layover.
35 North Drive, $6,760, owner is Greg Mccall, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement.
2150 N. Oakland Ave, $6,900, owner is Lotus Flower, contractor is Sun Stoppers dba Signature Sign, 1 freestanding sign.
3105 N. Taylor Ave., $10,000, owner is James Dibartolomeo, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement.
1740 S. Taylorville Road, $7,860, owner is Dan Caulkins, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement.
2314 Yorkshire Drive, $5,210, owner is Tina Griffy, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc, roof replacement.
990 N. Water St., $200,000, owner is Crossing Healthcare, contractor is Romano Company, remodel.
26 7th Drive, $3,185, owner is Fortress Properties Llc, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc, roof replacement.
Forsyth Projects
315 Cale Court, $3,000, owner and contractor is Devin and Morgan Ringel, add a 10-by-12 foot shed (non permanent on stilts) in the backyard.
764 Christopher Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Jake McCammack, install a 10-by-12 shed in the backyard.
728 Fairway Drive, $6,000, owner is Charles and Lisa Copples, contractor is General Fence, install new fence to limit access to rear of property.
852 W. Forsyth Pkwy, $300,000, owner is Chris and Michele Usinger, contractor is Watters Construction, construction of new residential home.
505 Greenbrier Lane, $7,000, owner is Mark Thompson, contractor is Zach Williams, swimming pool surround montage steel 3 rail 4 inch fence with 3 inch spacing, self closing gate with magna latch
230 Hickory Point Court, $40,000, owner is Jeff and Tami Becker, contractor is Jim Stumpf (Stumpf Construction), roof addition.
147 Jack Lane, $3,000, owner is Scott Richardson, contractor is Diamond Buildings, deliver and set up of shed, 8-by-12 foot, on property behind garage.
497 Jacobs Way, $5,860, owner is Connie Hartman, contractor is Promax Construction, 14-by14 foot new deck on rear of house.
1004 Malinda Court, $1,000, owner and contractor is Hung Tuong Nguyen, driveway.
531 Park Place, $12,000, owner is Jim Lambert, contractor is McWilliams Construction, rebuild sun porch.
857 Stevens Crook Court, $12,000, owner is Jared Wheeler, contractor is SA Lewis, replace porch with footings and cap with gable roof, replace sidewalk.
456 Tyrone Drive, $1,000, owner is David S. Smith, contractor is Ethan Funkhouser, concrete pad behind garage, 19-by19 foot. Repair two slabs on sidewalk next to garage.
