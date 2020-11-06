The latest building permits for Macon County

764 Christopher Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Jake McCammack, install a 10-by-12 shed in the backyard.

728 Fairway Drive, $6,000, owner is Charles and Lisa Copples, contractor is General Fence, install new fence to limit access to rear of property.

852 W. Forsyth Pkwy, $300,000, owner is Chris and Michele Usinger, contractor is Watters Construction, construction of new residential home.

505 Greenbrier Lane, $7,000, owner is Mark Thompson, contractor is Zach Williams, swimming pool surround montage steel 3 rail 4 inch fence with 3 inch spacing, self closing gate with magna latch

230 Hickory Point Court, $40,000, owner is Jeff and Tami Becker, contractor is Jim Stumpf (Stumpf Construction), roof addition.

147 Jack Lane, $3,000, owner is Scott Richardson, contractor is Diamond Buildings, deliver and set up of shed, 8-by-12 foot, on property behind garage.

497 Jacobs Way, $5,860, owner is Connie Hartman, contractor is Promax Construction, 14-by14 foot new deck on rear of house.