The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

3346 N. Brett Ave., $5,860, owner is Fran Duncan, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4527 N. Butler Drive, $2,800, owner and contractor is Owen Majeres, 6 foot PVC privacy fence

4527 N. Butler Drive, $19,000, owner and contractor is Owen Majeres, replace 300 square foot deck and add 220 square foot

304 W. Cambridge Drive, $8,520, owner is John Frankovich, contractor is Muehlebach Inc., roof replacement 

1664 E. Clay St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Vernon Schoneman, 6 foot and 4 foot wood fence

10 N. Country Club Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is James Foster, remove railing cover over deck on west side, removing 173 square foot of deck. Add 144 square foot - 3-by-24 foot on front of house and cover with metal roof and add new railing and gas log fireplace

18 Dellwood Drive, $3,800, owner is Evelynn Sharif, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on detached garage only

1176 E. Division St., $7,000, owner is Paul Rozanski, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3567 E. Fontenac Drive, $8,150, owner is Scott Rhodes, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1451 W. Forest Ave., $10,809, owner is Amanda Gurley, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1434 W. Greendell Drive, $7,000, owner and contractor is George Virgil, erect a pre fab shed

3024 Greenlake Drive, $5,944, owner is June Innis, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1980 W. Harrison Ave., $1,200, owner and contractor is Duane and Karen McCoskey, repairs on existing deck

1235 S. Lake Shore Drive, $6,800, owner is John Moffett, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1077 W. Marietta St., $1,200, owner and contractor is Bryan Williams, 6 foot wood fence

380 N. Megan Drive, $7,870, owner is Curtis Johnson, contractor is Muehlebach Inc., roof replacement

290 W. Michael Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Bryce Davis, adding to existing deck - access to pool from existing deck 165 square feet

3415 Monarch Drive, $1,000, owner and contractor is Pamela Watson. pouring concrete and building shed

40 Circle Drive, $100, owner and contractor is Kona Ice of Decatur, mobile food truck at multiple location May 1 through Nov. 30

2501 W. Nelson Park District, $11,175, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Christy-Foltz, erect four Shade structures at Aquatic Center

225 N. Oakcrest Ave., $4,927, owner and contractor is Thomas and Erin Tatham, 48 inch black chain link fence

2121 N. Oakcrest Court, $5,000, owner is Betsy Fostino, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1117 N. Oakland Ave., $2,400, owner and contractor is Leslie Smith, 6 foot fence

43 Oak Ridge Drive, $10,175, owner is Terry Howley, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

18 Ohio Drive, $4,250, owner is Kent Howell, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1550 E. Pershing Road, $30, owner and contractor is Raymundo Padron, Concession food truck from April 29 through Nov. 30

518 W. Prairie Ave., $10,000, owner is Charlotte Heingst, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

1592 W. Riverview Ave., $5,905, owner is Carrie Barrick, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement 

2163 W. Riverview Ave., $9,570, owner is John Kendall, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

47 Sadowski Court, $5,700, owner and contractor is Judy Perkins, replace existing 10-by-19 foot deck with new 10-by-19 foot deck and one set of stairs

5 South Side Country Club, $7,910, owner is Dave Cox, contractor is Muellebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

53 South Side Country Club, $15,000, owner and contractor is Tucker Mathieson, 10-by-20 foot deck of treated lumber with spindle railing

56 South Side Country Club, $8,000, owner and contractor is Madeline Cooper, extend deck with 8 foot and rewrap in treated boards, 96 square feet

97 1st South Shores Ave., $4,285, owner is Carrie Hardin, contractor is Muehelbach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2575 S. Tanglewood Drive, $12,178, owner is Dennis Noonan, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1054 W. Tuttle St., $300, owner and contractor is Joe White, 6 foot vinyl fence

1415 N. Victoria Ave., $400, owner and contractor is Randy O'Dear, 4 foot chain link fence

2358 E. Williams St., $6,800, owner and contractor is Custom Landscapes, Inc., 6 foot wood fence

418 W. Wood St., $850, owner and contractor is Afrim Aliu, basement stairs guard and hand railing on one side

2904 E. Wood St., owner and contractor is Joyce Beggs, 5 foot and 6 foot cedar fence

1729 N. Woodford St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Lonni and Jason Fisher, roof replacement

Pools

4527 N. Butler Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is Owen Majeres, above ground pool

502 E. Devonshire Road, $2,000, owner and contractor is Kim Casner, above ground pool

120 W. Wayside Ave., $20,000, owner and contractor is Adam McKay, above ground pool with electric

Demolition

650 W. Main St., $16,000, owner and contractor is Michelle Barron, demolition 

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

