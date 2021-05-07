The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

3346 N. Brett Ave., $5,860, owner is Fran Duncan, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4527 N. Butler Drive, $2,800, owner and contractor is Owen Majeres, 6 foot PVC privacy fence

4527 N. Butler Drive, $19,000, owner and contractor is Owen Majeres, replace 300 square foot deck and add 220 square foot

304 W. Cambridge Drive, $8,520, owner is John Frankovich, contractor is Muehlebach Inc., roof replacement

1664 E. Clay St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Vernon Schoneman, 6 foot and 4 foot wood fence

10 N. Country Club Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is James Foster, remove railing cover over deck on west side, removing 173 square foot of deck. Add 144 square foot - 3-by-24 foot on front of house and cover with metal roof and add new railing and gas log fireplace

18 Dellwood Drive, $3,800, owner is Evelynn Sharif, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on detached garage only