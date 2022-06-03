The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

30 Allen Bend Drive, $2,603, owner is Brad Hartong, contractor is Lorin Riddle, extending back corner of house with 4 foot gate

708 W. Arbor Drive, $25,000, ownerpr is Pam Saurmann, contractor is Project Honey Do, remove existing deck and install screened porch

2542 Burgener Drive, $13,200, owner and contractor is Paul Stiner, 20-by-24 foot utility garage

4 Northeast Carroll Drive, $4,452, owner is Michael Scott, contractor is General Fence Company, replace one section and install three new sections of galvanized chain link fence

1890 W. Center St., $8,888. owner is Linda Ingram, contractor is Buildmasters Construction, roof replacement on house and garage

320 Central Ave., $47,000, owner and contractor is Crossing Healthcare, erect greenhouse

820 E. Cleveland Ave., $5,000, owner is Donrell Jordan, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement

2308 W. Cushing St., $25,000, owner is Richard Disney, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 20-by24 foot garage

2437 E. Eldorado St., $19,000, owner and contractor is Millennium Properties, repair, replace damaged floors, walls, ceiling and roof

1423 W. Fair St., $10,910, owner is Tom Pisaniello, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof

3519 E. Fulton Ave., 433,000, owner and contractor is Billy Keppler, 26-by28 foot detached garage

415 W. Karen St., 43,300, owner is Vicki Bromley, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

1 Kenwood Place, $49,916, owner and contractor is Coach House, new 24-by-24 foot detached garage

3338 N. Las Vegas Drive, $8,000, owner is Julie Finke, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1325 Manor Drive, $8,000, owner is Kevin Tavarczky, contractor is 3-D Construction, new 24-by13 foot deck

1445 W. Masters lane, $5,828, owner is Nicole Bartell, contractor is General Fence Company, enclosing part of back yard

3479 N. Meadowlark Drive, $1,300, owner is Ronald Green, contractor is JDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement

245 Oaklawn Drive, $12,000, owner is Johnnie Tyson and Ever J. Brooks, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on house and both sheds

4533 E. Spruce St., $4,000, owner is John Chan, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

3280 Vining Drive, $8,100, owner is Terry Donoho, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

708 E. Wood St., $14,000, owner is Randall Taylor, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

750 W. Macon St., &19,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolish 2.5 single family residence

708 E. Wood St., $14,000, owner is Christina Melhorn, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of attached garage

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

