The latest building permits for Macon County

New construction
385 E. Mueller Court, $240,000, owner and contractor is Terry Landry, new home construction
1823 N. 30th St. $12,000, owner and contractor is Vincent Barbie, new 24-by-24-foot garage
Projects in Decatur
114 W. Ash Ave., $5,300, owner and contractor is Timothy and Julie Bresnan, 10-by-16-foot pre-constructed portable shed
1001 N. Brush College Road, $121,890, owner and contractor is ADM Research Center, black chain link fence
610 N. Carolina Ave., $2,035, owner is Mike Lipowski, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3245 N. Christine Drive, $5,690, owner is Susie Aubert, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4420 Country Manor Court, $9,000, owner is Brian Keown, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1451 W. Decatur St., $6,337, owner and contractor is Dallas York, 6-foot cedar wood fence
978 N. Fairview Ave., $3,985, owner is Bob Bolin, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
501 W. Fielding Court, $5,485, owner is Tom Richelmann, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
202 S. Franklin St., $22,789, owner and contractor is Re Properties LLC, build hallway from downstairs office door
2035 S. Friel Court, $6,815, owner is Jerry Buechler, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2605 E. Garfield Ave., $4,200, owner is Jackie Henson, contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement
670 W. Glen Oaks Drive, $13,330, owner is Larry Morehead, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1112 E. Harrison Ave., $6,327, owner is Kimberly Logsdon, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
4613 E. Hayden Drive, $2,500, owner and contractor is Kevin Wolf, roof replacement
945 N. Lake Shore Drive, $20,000, owner is Jeff Shivers, contractor is Promax, replace existing deck with larger deck and stairway in cedar
47 E. LaSalle Drive, $5,460, owner is James Paglino, contractor is Jarhead Construction Inc., roof replacement
2008 E. Main St., $1,264, owner and contractor is Enriqul Thomas, 6-foot fence
2474 N. Main St., $4,000, owner and contractor is Tim Vieweg, demo inside walls
2474 N. Main St., $2,500, owner and contractor is Tim Vieweg, frame walls inside on all 4 wall insulation
2417 N. Maple Ave., $1,595, owner is Ray Landon, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1237 W. Marietta St., $600, owner and contractor is Jennifer Walker, 4-foot wood fence
1401 W. Marietta St., $4,102, owner and contractor is Steven Girven, replacing roof
296 W. Marlene Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Joe Brown, deck off back of the house
2201 N. Monroe St., $2,550, owner is Tina Nybert, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
33 Montgomery Place, $2,209, owner and contractor is John and Carmen Dunn, 6-foot fence
94 Nolen Drive, $7,000, owner is Dale McClure, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1087 N. Oakland Ave., $3,830. owner is Sandra Wren, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
5235 N. Oakland Ave., $19,000, owner is Brad Newland, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
560 E. Pershing Road, $19,000, owner is First Mid Bank and Trust, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, freestanding sign
1170 E. Pershing Road, $49,000, owner is Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
3646 N. Pleasant View Court, $6,700, owner is Jerome and Julie Lord, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
112 Point Bluff Drive, $3,845, owner is Curt Grant, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2642 E. Prairie Ave., $5,235, owner is Marry Cunningham, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2830 Primrose Land, $11,114, owner is Manneiler, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
4074 Sheffield Court, $1,265, owner and contractor is Nickolas Lehman, 6-foot fence
211 S. Stevens Ave., $7,870, owner is Dean Thom, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1803 N. Stevens Ave., $7,540, owner is Joseph Kahak, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1375 W. Sunset Ave., $2,000, owner and contractor is Larry Clark, front porch
3233 N. University Ave., $3,000, owner and contractor is Phillip and Lory Cook, wooden front porch covering concrete porch with wheelchair ramp
41 Valley Drive, $5,400, owner and contractor is John Baer, 48-inch fence
4677 White Oak Lane, $7,760, owner is Jim Smith, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4704 White Oak Lane, $5,485, owner is Rick Coe, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1281 Woodridge Court, $13,500, owner is Gary Birshbach, contractor is Promax Construction
Demolitions
542 W. Packard St., owner is Andrew Leynes and contractor is Dary Burnett Concrete Contractor, house
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
