The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

232 W. Johnson Ave., $12,910, owner is Autumn Woolsey, contractor is HDZ Roofing Company, complete removal and replacement of roof system

1001 S. Lake Front Road, $200, owner and contractor is Shawn Young, Polar Plunge - three tents

440 N. Pine St., $10,950, owner is Valerie Spaulding, contractor is HDZ Roofing Company, replace roofing system

2195 N. Water St., $5,500, owner is Secretary of Veterans, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement on house

3220 N. Woodford, $301,000, owner and contractor is Mortar & Brick, LLC, New Pole Building

1266 N. IL Route 48, $6,000, owner is Niemann Holdings, contractor is Quincy Electric and Sign, signage

Demolition

843 N. Edward St., $13,000, owner is Dan Van Gasken, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of a burned house

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

