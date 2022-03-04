The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
232 W. Johnson Ave., $12,910, owner is Autumn Woolsey, contractor is HDZ Roofing Company, complete removal and replacement of roof system
1001 S. Lake Front Road, $200, owner and contractor is Shawn Young, Polar Plunge - three tents
440 N. Pine St., $10,950, owner is Valerie Spaulding, contractor is HDZ Roofing Company, replace roofing system
2195 N. Water St., $5,500, owner is Secretary of Veterans, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement on house
3220 N. Woodford, $301,000, owner and contractor is Mortar & Brick, LLC, New Pole Building
1266 N. IL Route 48, $6,000, owner is Niemann Holdings, contractor is Quincy Electric and Sign, signage
Demolition
843 N. Edward St., $13,000, owner is Dan Van Gasken, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of a burned house
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR