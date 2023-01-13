 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

259 E. Grand Ave., 442,000, owner is Dan Block, contractor JJ Swartz Co., remodel unit for occupancy

3209 Fields Court, $71,627, owner is Leslie Good, contractor is ADT Solar, LLC, solar panels

3394 N. Brett Ave., 410,000, owner is Karen West, contractor is Promax Construction, north and from porch roof replacement

555 N. Moffett Ave., $8,000, owner is John McClellan, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

2403 N. Oakland Ave., $10,00, owner is McIntyre, Richard L. and Beverly, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records

 

