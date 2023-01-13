The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
259 E. Grand Ave., 442,000, owner is Dan Block, contractor JJ Swartz Co., remodel unit for occupancy
3209 Fields Court, $71,627, owner is Leslie Good, contractor is ADT Solar, LLC, solar panels
3394 N. Brett Ave., 410,000, owner is Karen West, contractor is Promax Construction, north and from porch roof replacement
555 N. Moffett Ave., $8,000, owner is John McClellan, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
2403 N. Oakland Ave., $10,00, owner is McIntyre, Richard L. and Beverly, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records