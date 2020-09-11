 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The latest building permits for Macon County
0 comments
editor's pick
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Projects in Decatur

22 Barclay Court, $4,050, owner is Scott Johns, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1011 E. Buena Vista Ave., $6,300, owner is Rosemary, contractor is Muehlebach, Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1244 E. Cantrell St., $1,000, owner and contractor is Robert Meolam, replace rotten joists and replace roof

1437 W. Glenn Drive, $6,500, owner is Chris Culp, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3940 E. Grand Ave., $2,750, owner is Gary Clark, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

704 E. Hays Ave., $15,000, owner and contractor is Lizabeth Hernandez, adding addition to existing house 26-by-29 foot addition

952 N. Linden Ave., $3,500, owner is Randy Freeman, contractor is Tri-star Home Improvements, Inc, build a 14-by-20 foot deck and ramp

2355 W. Macon St., $6,000, owner and contractor is Mark Johnston, roof replacement

1338 N. Maple Ave., $4,000, owner is Pauline Cobb-Finley, contractor is Muehebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1457 Meadowview Drive, $14,302, owner is Ntaka and Julie Triimar, contractor is Promax Construction

511 E. Melrose Court, $46,260, owner, contractor is Sabrina Maclin, Replace doors, windows, siding and new kitchen cabinets

2502 Midiron Drive, $29,500, owner is Grant Roland, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement

255 N. Oakcrest Ave., $4,800, owner and contractor is James Jankowicz, 6 foot pvc fence

4295 E. Park Lane, $7,500, owner is Monte Prasun, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1205 W. Pineview Court, $7,600, owner is Joe Haskins, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2256 Ramsey Drive, $3,700, owner is Laura Vespa, contractor is Muehlebach, Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2551 Redlich Court, $8,000, owner is Kate Wuttmuss, contractor is Muehlebach, Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1368 W. Riverview Ave., $8,934, owner is Tom Bush, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

1145 San Marcus Court, $3,000, owner is Nancy Landell, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, partial roof replacement

14 Tall Oaks Lane, $78,000, owner and contractor is Alan and June Bilyeu, turning a patio into 4 season room

1576 E. Vanderhoof St., $500, owner and contractor is Thomas Mcgarry, replace fallen porch overhang

563 N. Virginia Ave., $4,000, owner is Bob Yagger, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

487 S. Webster St., $1,000, owner and contractor is Paulelou Walden, roof replacement

248 S. Westlawn Ave., $5,300, owner is Scott Muth, contractor is contractor is Muehlebach, Roofing Inc., roof replacement

230 N. 26th St., owner is Becky Williams, contractor is Muehlebach, Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1382 S. 32nd St., $38,000, owner and contractor is Ashley Lovelace, installation of new garage, 16-by-26 foot with 8-by-26 foot lean to porch

  

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News