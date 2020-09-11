The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
22 Barclay Court, $4,050, owner is Scott Johns, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1011 E. Buena Vista Ave., $6,300, owner is Rosemary, contractor is Muehlebach, Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1244 E. Cantrell St., $1,000, owner and contractor is Robert Meolam, replace rotten joists and replace roof
1437 W. Glenn Drive, $6,500, owner is Chris Culp, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
3940 E. Grand Ave., $2,750, owner is Gary Clark, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
704 E. Hays Ave., $15,000, owner and contractor is Lizabeth Hernandez, adding addition to existing house 26-by-29 foot addition
952 N. Linden Ave., $3,500, owner is Randy Freeman, contractor is Tri-star Home Improvements, Inc, build a 14-by-20 foot deck and ramp
2355 W. Macon St., $6,000, owner and contractor is Mark Johnston, roof replacement
1338 N. Maple Ave., $4,000, owner is Pauline Cobb-Finley, contractor is Muehebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1457 Meadowview Drive, $14,302, owner is Ntaka and Julie Triimar, contractor is Promax Construction
511 E. Melrose Court, $46,260, owner, contractor is Sabrina Maclin, Replace doors, windows, siding and new kitchen cabinets
2502 Midiron Drive, $29,500, owner is Grant Roland, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement
255 N. Oakcrest Ave., $4,800, owner and contractor is James Jankowicz, 6 foot pvc fence
4295 E. Park Lane, $7,500, owner is Monte Prasun, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1205 W. Pineview Court, $7,600, owner is Joe Haskins, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2256 Ramsey Drive, $3,700, owner is Laura Vespa, contractor is Muehlebach, Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2551 Redlich Court, $8,000, owner is Kate Wuttmuss, contractor is Muehlebach, Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1368 W. Riverview Ave., $8,934, owner is Tom Bush, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
1145 San Marcus Court, $3,000, owner is Nancy Landell, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, partial roof replacement
14 Tall Oaks Lane, $78,000, owner and contractor is Alan and June Bilyeu, turning a patio into 4 season room
1576 E. Vanderhoof St., $500, owner and contractor is Thomas Mcgarry, replace fallen porch overhang
563 N. Virginia Ave., $4,000, owner is Bob Yagger, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
487 S. Webster St., $1,000, owner and contractor is Paulelou Walden, roof replacement
248 S. Westlawn Ave., $5,300, owner is Scott Muth, contractor is contractor is Muehlebach, Roofing Inc., roof replacement
230 N. 26th St., owner is Becky Williams, contractor is Muehlebach, Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1382 S. 32nd St., $38,000, owner and contractor is Ashley Lovelace, installation of new garage, 16-by-26 foot with 8-by-26 foot lean to porch
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
