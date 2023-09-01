Projects in Decatur

10 W. Brownlow Drive, $16,100, owner is Erma Chatham, contractor is Freedom Forever, Rooftop Solar 17

3450 W. Lafayette Ave., $800, owner and contractor is David Powell, decking material

63 Ridgecrest Drive, $8,370, owner is Mike Wendell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

717 Shorewood Road, $18,465, owner is Larry Mclaughlin, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

786 W. Waggoner St., $9,805, owner is Karin Webster, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

165 S Price St., $6,495, owner is Tina Hutchins, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

885 W. Waggoner St., $26,200, owner is Ronald Steele, contractor is Midwest Garage Builders, detached garage

3246 Vining Drive, $8,000, owner is Christelle Harding, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1739 W. Moorwood Drive, $14,900, owner is Debra Bursey, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

650 W. William St., $88,586, owner is Central Christian Church, contractor is Trimble Construction, basement remodel

939 W. Green St., $1,500, owner is Bond, contractor is Rodney Penson, stair repair

2233 Oaklawn Drive, $16,445, owner is Mary Troxwell, contractor is Freedom Forever, LLC, installing 23 PV Panels and a MSP

2880 Primrose Court, $12,570, owner is Christopher Sotiroff, contractor is Freedom Forever, LLC, is 18 PV rooftop panels

3007 E. Orchard Drive, $18,000, owner is Richard Sims, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

269 Isabella Drive, $4,250, owner is Burtis Dippel and Erin Pride, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

2771 Forrest Green Drive, $12,000, owner is Gary Jobe, contractor is 3-D Construction, rear composite deck

4 Dakota Drive, $11,870, owner is Kris Nelson, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, asphalt shingles

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.