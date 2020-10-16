 Skip to main content
The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

1818 Airport Plaza Drive, $138,810, owner and contractor is Kroger, Install a new 800 storefront Starbucks Kiosk with in the existing Kroger Store and a small storage-area for Starbucks

45 Benton Drive, $4,000, owner is Kevin Daly, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, Partial roof replacement

2025 N. College St., $7,359, owner is Kelly Osborne, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding Llc, roof replacement/Gutters

53 N. Country Club Road, $18,000, owner is Tom Brinkoetter, contractor is Rick Isom Custom Builders, front porch and fireplace addition

4106 N. Donetta Ave., $8,500, owner is Keith and Melissa Ballard, contractor is Walker Siding, roof replacement

3590 Dove Drive, $3,800, owner is Brandie Rosenberger, contractor is Promax, fire restoration, smoke damage

1044 W. Forest Ave, $10,000, owner is Austin Williene, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement 

3825 Greenhill Road, $15,954, owner is Tedi Simer, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding Llc, roof replacement

4602 Havenwood Drive, owner is Ashley Johnson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement

1370 S. Hilton St., $7,500, owner and contractor is Ruth Reed, Remodel living room, kitchen, bath room bedroom, utility rooms

1352 W. King St., $4,500, owner is Kim Gaona, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement

2 Lake Crest Point, owner is Scott Smith, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, roof replacement

1606 E. Lawrence St., $500, owner and contractor is Kenny Cox, roof replacement

4110 W. Main St., $4,500, owner and contractor is Candace Hayes, ramp/wheelchair

340 N. Martin Luther King JR Drive, $400, owner and contractor is Deal Time Bins, 3 wall signs

1946 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, owner is Rebecca and Louis Thomas, contractor is Promax, reconstruct detached garage damaged by storm 

1701 E. McBride Ave., $32,000, owner and contractor is Crown Castle, Modification of existing cell tower. Replacing structural diagonal members

1285 N. Moffet Lane, $14,770, owner is Ken Clemon, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding, Llc, roof replacement

329 W. Oak Lane, $40,000, owner and contractor is Ryan Kincaid, inground pool

1734  N. Oakcrest Ave., $4,600, owner is Joe Reed, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement

645 W. Olive St., $48,030, owner and contractor is Terry Davis, 20 solar roof mounted modules, grid tied 6.40 installation on existing structure

2530 Redlich Court, $3,500, owner and contractor is Ilry Fox, roof replacement

2994 N. Water St., $8,940, owner is Culver's of Decatur, contractor is I. D. Signs and Service, 5 signs

840 E. Wood St., $17,500, owner is Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement 

Demolition

440 N. Edward St., $12,000, owner is Kathleen, contractor is Jrh Services, LLC, demo house - as per don cisco water and sewer cap permits were not needed

2500 N. 22nd St., $220,000, owner and contractor is Queen Ann Reality, demolition of firestone office section

 

 

