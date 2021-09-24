The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2371 E. Clay St., $2,500, owner is Ilona Jackson, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1315 W. Decatur St., $8,050, owner is Rebecca Schilawski, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

2175 E. Decatur St., $4,692, owner is Thomas Seitz, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

2515 S. Deerfield Court, $9,245, owner is Jeremy Crabtree, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, roof replacement

1027 N. Dennis Ave., $12,000, owner and contactor is Annetta Finley, new 20-by-24 foot detached garage

2300 N. Edward St., $23,000, owner is Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation, brendsen Signs and Graphics, Inc., signage

1938 E. Eldorado St., $6,100, owner is O'Reilly Auto Parts, contractor is I.D. Signs, signage

2506 Fairway Court, $25,000, owner is Rachelle and Brian Jones, contractor is Ryan Glosser, add 3 car attached garage to existing house

Recommended for you…

2133 W. Forest Ave., $6,520, owner is Terry Studabaker, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

130 N. Franklin St., $500,000, owner and contractor is LKeeley Construction, interior tenant alterations.

2401 E. Geddes Ave., $700, owner and contractor is Lida Cook, 3.5 foot chain link fence

654 W. Grand Ave., $3,200, owner is Rebecca Jo Swan, contractor is Jarhead Construction, tear of shingles and replace shingles

1736 E. Hickory St., $4,635, owner is Tammy Heckman, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

1810 W. Hunt St., $1,500, owner is Tucker Bird, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1699 W. King St., $56,000, owner and contractor is TEP Agent of Crown Castle, Inc., install of antennas, ancillary tower and ground equipment

455 N. Lake Shore Drive, $9,030, owner is Jim Freeman, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

821 W. Leafland Ave., $45,645, owner is Yvette Woods, contractor is D & O Roofing, pitched roof

2385 Longwood Drive, $8,535, owner is Kyle Sparks, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

1912 E. Main St., $2,200, owner is Keith Anderson, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

1997 W. Main St., $3,000, owner is Dan Byard, contractor is Precision Concrete, add 15-by-8 foot porch

2115 N. Maple Ave., $5,800, owner is Scott Leeds, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

290 E. Maryland Heights Road, $8,000, owner is Brock Cochran, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

820 W. McKinley Ave., $7,500, owner is Ronald Taylor, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement

2530 N. Monroe St., $6,600, owner is The Loft at Rock Springs, contractor is Prairie Signs, signage

1 Montgomery Place, $32,400, owner is Bob Groesch, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

1865 S. Montrose Ave., $6,600, owner is Terry Weaver, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement

1909 S. Mount Zion Road, $350,000, owner and contractor is Felesha Charles, interior remodel new modular, front counter, self order kiosk in lobby at McDonalds

1920 S. Mount Zion Road, $100, owner and contractor is Taqueria La Perlita, food truck concession

2350 S. Mount Zion Road, $7,087, owner is Jason Lilly, contractor is Lilly Signs, LLC, signage

1195 N. Nickey Ave., $5,500, owner is Robert Beam, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement, top section

4334 N. Prospect Drive, $8,500, owner is Sam's Club Strategy and Real Estate Ops, signage

1105 W. Ravina Park Road, $6,000, owner is Brock Abbott, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement

1855 W. Ravina Park Road, $3,500, owner and contractor is Doug Pope, front porch

78 Ridgeway Drive, $3,569.00, owner and contractor is Tom and Karen Harrison, 6 foot vinyl fence

1576 W. Riverview Ave., $8,000, owner is Jeff and Amy Taylor, contractor is Topline General Construction, roof replacement

525 N. Scovill Court, $7,600, owner is Patcy Behrends, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement

2536 South Twin Bridge Road, $5,460. owner is John Kambrozi, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

2196 N. Summit Ave., $8,960, owner is Bob Buxton, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof

2650 S. Taylorville Road, $35,000, owner Salem Baptist Church, contractor is Elite Restoration Co., roof replacement

2188 N. Union St., $1,000, owner is Britt Brown, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

966 N. Van Dyke St., $5,300, owner is Rodney Graves, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement

4195 N. Waters St., $7,500, owner is GMX Real Estate, contractor is Prairie Signs, signage

2 West Drive, $4,000, owner is Erenstine Hill, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement

2201 E. Wood St., $29,000, owner and contractor is Allen Francisco, damage repair from car accident.

24 1st Drive, $14,410, owner is Randy Skyes, contractor is Muehelbach Roofing, roof replacement

551 S. 27th St., $56,000, owner and contractor is TEP Agent of Crown Castle, Inc., install of antennas, ancillary tower and ground equipment.

3120 SE Business US Route 51, $2,561,591, owner and contractor is Romano Company, construct 200-by-150 foot pre-engineered building (Shell only).

Demolition

3065 E. Fairies Pkwy., $9,000, owner is Jack Caron, contractor is TCAA Service, demolition of house

232 N. 16th St., $15,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Clancy Coleman Excavating, demolition of house

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0