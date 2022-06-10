The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1765 S. Baltimore Ave., $8,210, owner is Teresa Hale, contractor is Muehlbach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
364 Bay Shore Drive, $2,704, owner is Charo Covington, contractor is General Fence Company, galvanized Black vinyl chain link with two walk gates
968 S. Belmont Ave., $20,000, owner and contractor is Linda Trimby-Avant, 14-by-20 inch Garage including demolition of existing garage
4 W. Brownlow Drive, $7,805, owner is Darrel Duda, contractor is Iron Roofing System, tear off old shingles, install ice and water shield, install asphalt roof shingles
1505 W. Decatur St., $17,000, owner is Jonathan Smith, contractor is Joshua Peeler, roof replacement
4666 E. Fairies Parkway, 66, $1,800,000, owner is Rocco Dominick, contractor is Beyers Construction Co., Inc., a retaining wall is to be constructed on the southeast portion of ADM east plant to allow for future expansion
2260 Gary Drive, $109.15, owner is Gary Baylor, contractor is Muehlbach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2210 E. Hickory St., $4,000, owner is Elk Lodge 401, contractor is Jeff Rauch, patio cover
3459 Honeytree Drive, $5,300, owner is Brian Glover, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
750 W. Macon St., $19,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, 2.5 story single family residence
545 N. Megan Drive, $7,965, owner is Cheryl Schwalbe, contractor is Muehlbach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2416 N. Maple Ave., $3,121, owner is Brandon Ksieniewicz, contractor is Promax Construction, replace detached garage roof
731 Millstream Place, Unit 1, $17,000, owner is Lisa Richars, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, roofing
4345 Oak Drive, $3,720, owner and contractor is Robert Gilman, 20-by-10 foot deck with a 6-by-8 foot lower deck to walk down to sidewalk and a 10-by-20 foot roof over deck
1885 W. Ravina Park Road, $15,000, owner is Nancy Aldrich, contractor is Promax Construction, replace shingle roof
1437 W. Riverview Ave., $1,000, owner is Jeff Kashefska, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, roof replacement
2009 W. Saint Louis Lost Bridge Road, $95,660, owner is Tim and Annie Miller, contractor is Promax Construction, construct detached garage, complete siding, roof, entry door and garage doors on new garage
3077 N. Southern Hills Drive, $3,898,415, owner is Decatur Preservation LP, contractor is LR Contracting Co., decoration and background coloring
3280 Vining Drive, $8,100, owner is Terry Donoho, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
156 S. Water St., $3,251,591, owner is Decatur Preservation LP, contractor is LR Contracting Co., repair or replace in kind, flooring, cabinets, windows, ac units, etc. in occupied units.
4740 Willowbrook Lane, 44,000, owner is Jeremey Beard, contractor is Aaron Peyton, black coated chain link
2004 S. Windsor Road, $4,200, owner is Amber Bertolde, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., house roof replacement
708 E. Wood St., $14,000, owner is Randall Taylor, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
3270 N. Woodford St., $6,000, owner is Juliet Chihade, contractor is Muehlbach Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement
1280 Woodridge Court, $25,260, owner is Gene Fruit, contractor is Muehlbach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
Forsyth
881 Fairway Drive, $2,000, owner and contractor is Joe and Rachel Mikesell, chainlink fence, north and south side
70 Hickory Point Court, $2,000, owner and contractor is Cecil Wilson, Gazebo on patio
80 Hickory Point Court, $3,500, owner and contractor is Jordan Whightsil, deck around half of existing pool
3 McDonald Ave., $24,000, owner is Daniel E. Leevey, contractor is Mark Moore Construction, deck around pool
E. Ruchl 321, $380, owner and contractor is Yafang Chen, fence
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.