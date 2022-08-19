The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

3540 E. Orchard Drive, $11,000, owner is Tiffany may, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2975 Primrose Lane, $7,800, owner is Lisa Lemezis, contractor is 3-D Construction & Carpentry, rear deck replacement

510 W. Decatur St., $9,000, owner is Richard Meese, contractor is Dan O'Loughlin, build an ew 20-by-12 foot deck with railings and steps

2210 W. Packard St., $10,000, owner is Jeff and Lisa Piuma, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1661 S. Taylorville Rd., $20,000, owner is Parks Properties, Illinois, LLC, contractor is DJ Sterling Enterprises, LLC

642 S. Oakland Ave., $1,600, owner is Fannie Cole, contractor is Freeman Franklin, repair and rebuild porches, permit number PM-19-1187

852 S. Jefferson Drive, $5,000, owner is Todd and Susan Eggers, contractor is Brinkoetter Realtors, construct 14-by16 foot deck on back of house

1940 N. 31st St., $9.800, owner is Tom Taylor, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1655 W. Waggoner St., $9,550, owner is Katherine and Bruce Snowe, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1628 E. Walnut St., $8,400, owner is Jeanette Hayes, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

28 1st Drive, $11,840, owner is Carl Muench, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

10 N. Green Oak Drive, $8,380, owner is Dan Oaks, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4570 Westlake Ave., $3,045, owner is John Cullison, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2129 E. Hendrix St., $7,000, owner and contractor is Allen Taylor, new roof

2309 E. Eldorado St., $1,600, owner is Ed Poe, contractor is Del Beiler, new roof on front of house

1225 W. Ravina Park Road, $18,500, owner is Jack Hinton, contractor is Steven Cornell Construction, replace floor system

645 W. Division St., $8,109, owner is Scott and Traci Moore, contractor is Elite Restoration Co., roof replacement

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.