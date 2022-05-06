The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

4936 E. Beacon Drive, $4,000, owner and contractor is David Strain, set a pre-built shed

4936 E. Beacon Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is David Strain, wood fence

4009 N. Cambridge Drive, $5,690, owner is Anne Constant, contractor is Tom Skelly Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2175 N. Church St., $7,200, owner is Cindy McQuality, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement on house

2015 E. Cleveland Ave., $11,834, owner is Archie Wood, contractor is i-57 Roofing LLC, replace shingle roof with seam metal roof

1140 N. Columbia Drive, $6,914, owner and contractor is Mark and Johanna Maple, galvanized chain link fence

4250 N. Commercial Crossing, $30,051, owner is The Atkins Group, contractor is American Dowell Sign Co., signage

60 N. Country Club Road, $6,500, owner is Kevin Perry, Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

711 N. Excelsior St., $6,500, owner is Joseph Nunn, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

4666 E. Fairies Parkway, $325,000, owner is Archie Daniels Midland Company, contractor is Mike Marin, small, prefabricated, one-story Electrical Building

42 Grays Lane, $6,544, owner and contractor is Patricia Gogerty, chain link fence

292 Hackberry Place, $10,600, owner is Robin Crowe, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

795 S. Lake Ridge Ave, $7,875, owner is Bob Kohlbecker, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1475 N. Lake Shore Drive, $10,000, owner is Bill Mears, contractor is Del Beiler, new roof

52 N. Lynette Place, $7,730, owner is Tom Johnson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2420 W. Macon St., $7,760, owner and contractor is Betsy Curlin, roof replacement

2230 W. Main St., $125,000, owner is Richard Dustrude, contractor is Zach Luka, interior remodel

3780 N. Martin Luther Kind Jr Drive, $2,303, owner is Tim Streight, contractor is Charlie Smith Construction, roof tear off on the front of the house only

3550 N. Meadowlark Drive, $9,400, owner is Stephanie Austin, contractor is Promax Construction, repair structural damage to foundation from vehicle collision

1836 E. Moore St., $100, owner and contractor is Nora Watters, wheel chair ramp donated by Ameren

162 Nevada Drive, $1,200, owner and contractor is David Strain, tear off garage roof shingles and replace except roof decking

435 S. Nelson Blvd., $19,380, owner is Debra Rohman, contractor is I-57 Roofing, Inc., replace shingle roof with standing seam metal

1098 N. Oakcrest Ave., $2,800, owner is Betty Bollhorst, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1207 E. Pershing Road, $1,341,232, owner is LDC Properties, contractor is Building Systems of Illinois, Inc., proposed Facility for Rent 1 and RNR

1425 W. Ravina Park Road, $9,500, owner is James Coleman, contractor is Skelley Construction, Inc., build gable roof over existing concrete porch

4921 E. Stewart Drive, $7,200, owner is Richard Robinson, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

5002 E. Stewart Drive, $7,500, owner is Jim Lawson, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

732 S. Stone St., $4,670, owner is Kristie Taylor, Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1811 S. Taylor Road, $259,200, owner is Macon County Resources Inc., contractor is Tom Quality Roofing, install new roof

2441 S. Wakefield Drive, $7,800, owner is Denny Dettling, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2919 Wasson Way, $5,545, owner is Mr. Harris, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

336 W. Wiley Drive, $34,770, owner is William and Cheryl Toy, contractor is ICMS, Replace deck, door, windows, bath remodel, roof

1056 E. William St., $3,000, owner is Larry Manns, contractor is HDZ Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1241 Woodridge Court, $18,500, owner is Ben and Julie Shea, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

2005 N. 22nd St., $72,300, owner is Wes Heinkel, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., partial roof replacement

2998 N. 22nd St., $100, owner and contractor is Mark and Johanne Maple, food truck

503 N. 34th St., $10,000, owner is Chancey Ball, contractor is Del Beiler, install new roof

Forsyth

1340 Hickory Permit Set, $2 million, owner is Panda Express, contractor is Lauer Construction, Inc., new construction of a one-story restaurant

170 Jack Lane, $6,200, owner is Amanda Jones and Dillon Locke, 4 foot aluminum fence back yard

414 Phillips Circle, $7,000, owner is Neil Patel, contractor is Dick Backstein, 14-by-22 deck off ground

959 Stevens Creek Circle, $20,000, owner and contractor is Shane Kontz, deck replaced and added from house to pool

532 Ventura Drive, $3,000, owner is Scott Tondello, contractor is Decker Fence Co., fence

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

