Projects in Decatur

4666 E. Fairies Pkwy, $448,942, owner is Archie Daniels Midland, contractor is Burns & McDonnell, above grade portion of work related to the GIS18 project at Archer Daniels Midland

1440 NW IL Route 121, $24,087, owner is M Stanley Wood & Terry Kidwell, contractor is Helio Solar Power, LLC, roof-mounted solar panels

1271 E. Vanderhoof St., $1,000, owner is Chidi Wachukwu, contractor is Caleb Sims, repair front porch and deck

2034 E. Decatur St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Courtney Bennett, tear down of garage

2022 S. Mount Zion Road, $3,500, owner is Cohen Development Co., contractor is I.D. Signs and Service, Inc., signage

60 E. Imboden Drive, $6,200, owner is Steven Mohrman, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

12 Glenview Drive, $7,000, owner is Valerie Meadows, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

868 Haynes Drive, $7,500, owner is Tim Piles, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

3420 N. 22nd St., $35,000, owner is Morgan Distributing, Inc., contractor is Freeland Excavating, complete demolition of the Tri-Manor Motel

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.