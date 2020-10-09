The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1025 E. Cleveland Ave., $4,800, owner is Fred Porter, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2 Lake Crest Point, $13,295, owner is Scott Smith, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2955 N. Dinneen St., $100,000, owner and contractor is Lyle Jones, 60-by-60 foot metal building addition

4106 N. Doneta Ave., $8,500, owner is Keith and Melissa Ballard, contractor is Walker Siding, roof replacement

975 W. Eldorado St., $95,000, owner is Gary Haines, contractor is R. Callahan Construction, remodel old Pizza Hut building into a Subway

3010 E. Fulton Ave., $7,800, owner is John Hill, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

36 Lombardy Drive, $25,000, owner and contractor is Ralph Fortner, rebuilding garager with concrete

1986 N. Main St., $8,000, owner is Kirk Henneberry, contractor is Hpl Construction, Replacing porch to 22-by-8 foot