The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1025 E. Cleveland Ave., $4,800, owner is Fred Porter, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2 Lake Crest Point, $13,295, owner is Scott Smith, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2955 N. Dinneen St., $100,000, owner and contractor is Lyle Jones, 60-by-60 foot metal building addition
4106 N. Doneta Ave., $8,500, owner is Keith and Melissa Ballard, contractor is Walker Siding, roof replacement
975 W. Eldorado St., $95,000, owner is Gary Haines, contractor is R. Callahan Construction, remodel old Pizza Hut building into a Subway
3010 E. Fulton Ave., $7,800, owner is John Hill, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
36 Lombardy Drive, $25,000, owner and contractor is Ralph Fortner, rebuilding garager with concrete
1986 N. Main St., $8,000, owner is Kirk Henneberry, contractor is Hpl Construction, Replacing porch to 22-by-8 foot
2290 N. Main St., $5,000, owner is Joel Blanco, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
246 W. Marlene Ave., $8,360, owner is Dwight Durbin, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
340 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $400, owner and contractor is Deal Time Bins, 3 wall signs
2521 E. Nelson Park Road, $2,304,918, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Christy-Foltz, construct New Mechanical Building and Lazy River
645 W. Olive St., $48,030, owner and contractor is Terry Davis, 20 solar roof mounted modules, grid tied 6.40 installation on existing structure
1975 E. Pershing Road, $15,000, owner and contractor is SARS Estate LLC, Build out
43 Sadowski Lane, $54,000, owner and contractor is Dave Munson, inground swimming pool
253 Southmoreland Place, $26,000, owner is Steve and Robin Todd, contractor is Ed and Jo Highcock, deck
821 N. Sunnyside Road, $63,500, owner is Sunnyside Church of Christ, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3770 N. Water St., $18,000, owner is Grace Baptist Church, contractor is Yesco Peoria, 1 free standing sign
1201 E. Wood St., $7,500, owner is Plaza Mart, contractor is 4 mc Corporation, 3 wall signs
1101 N. IL Route 48, owner and contractor is Zumurruda Alkabsh and Ebtasam Altabali, Sealing parking lot
Demolition
868 W. King St., $9,700, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house
675 W. Leafland Ave., $17,700, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a house
1137 E. Moore St., $11,940, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a house and hauling debris to landfill, backfill and grade
2000 E. Roosevelt Ave., $14,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a house
