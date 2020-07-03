The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1048 N. Cornell Drive, $34,350, owner and contractor is Kira Longcor, 18 solar roof mounted modules grid
2252 N. Fairview Ave., $4,900, owner is James Evans, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1092 W. Grand Ave., $38,977, owner and contractor is DLC Iceland Properties Inc., ice house install
4614 E. Hayden Drive, $5,500, owner is Barbara McCulley, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1459 N. Jasper St., $6,500, owner is Casandra Jenkins, contractor is Skelley Construction Inc., replace roof
435 S. Linden Ave., $4,721, owner and contractor is Gary and Natalie Bernard, 6-foot fence
3147 E. Maryland St., $2,400, owner is Dean Severe, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement
724 N. Mercer St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Mercer Rental LLC, install video security system and automated door locks
2510 E. Mound Road, $500, owner and contractor is Clifford Maske, swimming pool
1090 N. Oakcrest Ave., $3,446, owner is Tony Piraino, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1200 E. Pershing Road, $7,900, owner is Sheila Woodrow, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
248 Silver Drive, $18,000, owner and contractor is Christine Blankenship, interior renovation
3952 E. William Street Road, $8,375, owner is Zsa Zsa Rendecsky, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
