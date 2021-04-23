The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
2992 W. Bay Hill Blvd., $12,000, owner is Ron Grigg, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement
1616 E. Cantrell St., $23,500, owner is Jeffery Blue, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., detached garage
1987E. Cantrell St., $4,260, owner is Steve Kelton, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
1171 W. Cottage Hill Ave., $1,300, owner and contractor is Larry Clark, replace front porch
1847 S. East Gate Drive, $23,000, owner is Clifford Bruce, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., detached garage
1303 E. Eldorado St., $200, owner and contractor is The Burger Barn, concession food truck 03-15-2021 to 11-30-2021
65 Grays Lane, $5,250, owner is Charles and Rachel Parish, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
87 Greenridge Drive, $6,270, owner is David Gagnon, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
466 S. Haworth Ave., $5,000, owner and contractor is Deqayne Fenderson, roof replacement
867 Haynes Drive, $7,600, owner is Susan Oldham, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2250 N. Kenwood Court, $11,000, owner is Barbara Overton, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement
1800 E. Lake Shore Drive, $2,000,000, owner is HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, contractor is Oshea Builders, medical office building Prairie suite renovation in 1750 building on the St. Mary's campus
3453 N. Las Vegas Drive, $9,000, owner is Ronald Morthland, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2354 Longwood Drive, $5,585, owner is Gordon Gregory, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1459 W. Macon St., $13,769, owner is Heather Swindall, contractor Central Roofing And Siding LLC, roof replacement
937 Marlin Court, $11,800, owner is Terri Kuhle, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
4050 Nottingham Drive, $10,000, owner is Lesley Wilkinson, contractor is C Baker Remodeling PLLC, roof replacement
4345 Oak Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Thomas Neeley, roof replacement
3080 N. Oakland Ave., $6,000, owner and contractor is Tinamarie Deetz, metal roof over existing roof
3140 N. Oakland Ave., $6,000, owner and contractor is Vada and Bill Wond, metal roof over existing roof
1220 E. Pershing Road, $1,500, owner is Perfect Window Cleaners, contractor is Sa Lewis Construction, pole replacement due to vehicle damage
1561 W. Riverview Ave., $5,000, owner and contractor is Adam Hamm, 12-by-16 foot deck with landing and stairs
4081 Sheffield Drive, $7,700, owner is Marva Weisenborn, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement
3725 Sims Court, $8,250, owner is Keith Harris, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement
41 E. Court Drive, $5,362, owner is Shelly Anderson, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
117 Southmoreland Place, $10,890, owner is Debbie Bright, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1012 N. Union St., $52,963, owner is George and Carolyn Wilder, contractor is D & O Inc. Contractors, porch, stair handrails and ceiling cover, masonry foundation repair
2311 S. Windsor Road, $90,000, owner is Milo and Cindy Ziemer, contractor is Steven Shepherd, addition to existing house
927 N. Woodford St., $17,000, owner is Larry Bullock, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 14-by-20 detached garage
3585 N. Woodridge Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is David Burton, 11-by-7 foot deck under porch
14 5th Drive, $5,20, owner is Ben Bone, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement
734 N. 33rd St., $5,000, owner is Jodi Moore, contractor is C Baker Remodeling PLLC, roof replacement on house and garage
Signs
1325 N. 22nd St., $55,312, owner is 22nd Street Discount Liquor, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics
Pool
1536 E. Walnut St., $200, owner and contractor is Tina Hampton, pool
1138 Wedgewood Court, $9,000, owner and contractor is Leslie and Brian Johnson, above ground pool with electrical