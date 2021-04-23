The latest building permits for Macon County

3080 N. Oakland Ave., $6,000, owner and contractor is Tinamarie Deetz, metal roof over existing roof

3140 N. Oakland Ave., $6,000, owner and contractor is Vada and Bill Wond, metal roof over existing roof

1220 E. Pershing Road, $1,500, owner is Perfect Window Cleaners, contractor is Sa Lewis Construction, pole replacement due to vehicle damage

1561 W. Riverview Ave., $5,000, owner and contractor is Adam Hamm, 12-by-16 foot deck with landing and stairs

4081 Sheffield Drive, $7,700, owner is Marva Weisenborn, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement

3725 Sims Court, $8,250, owner is Keith Harris, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement

41 E. Court Drive, $5,362, owner is Shelly Anderson, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

117 Southmoreland Place, $10,890, owner is Debbie Bright, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement