Projects in Decatur

4712 E. Powers Blvd., 445,500, owner is Tom Ames, contractor is Delbelt Findley of Fin's Home Care, room addition

802 W. Division St., $100,000, owner and contractor is Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity, rehab home

1185 E. Mueller Ave., $5,000, owner is Tara Handcock, contractor is David Mattingly, tear off and re-shingle roof

12 E. Emerson Drive, $9,700, owner is Charles Wilhelm, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

52 Phillips Drive, $8,500, owner is Darlene Hale, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1553 N. College St., $6,658, owner is Herman Blue, contractor is Promax Construction, replace back of roof on house

19 Northland Drive, $10,000, owner is Kiersten Eller, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement, house and garage

20 Barclay Court, $3,000, owner and contractor is Leslie Murphy, 6 foot fence on part of side and 4 foot rest of the side

2210 N. Willow Ave., $5,000, owner is Ron Scammahorn, contractor is Jasmine Evans, two decks on the side and one on the back

2165 W. Barding Ave., $10,743, owner and contractor is Carlos Brown, 6 foot vinyl fence

340 N. Glendale Ave., $20,000, owner and contractor is Joe and Julie Nihiser, accessory structure

442 W. King St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Antonio Andrews, remodel roof, plumbing

2353 Carriage Lane, $3,283, owner and contractor is Robert Kater

215 N. Oakdale Blvd., $9,975, owner is Leigh Reber, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

725 W. Wolf Road, $15, 850, owner is Keith Guinn, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

712 W. Packard St., $35,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of two story house with garage

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.