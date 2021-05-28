The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

4763 Arbor Court, $30,000, owner is Joe and Margaret Harley, contractor is Walker Siding Co., footing 9-by-14 foot sunroom with insulated 3 inch roof, concrete footings and electrical

4205 E. Cantrell St., $6,730, owner is Ken Schrader, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc.. roof replacement

16 N. Central Drive, $5,865, owner is Brian Madding, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3581 E. Corman St., owner is Sylyvia Baldwin, contractor is SA Lewis Construction, new construction of house

3585 Dove Drive, $12,000, owner is Larry Rodgers, contractor is Aaa Window and Siding Inc., roof replacement

5 S. Hilltop Drive, $55,000, owner is Doug Gist, contractor is Soy City Construction, fire restoration - rebuild portion of attached garage

32 Glenview Drive, $500, owner and contractor is Matt Zucco, repair fence

930 W. Grove Road, $4,100,000, owner is Public Safety Properties Foundation. contractor is Romano Company, foundation only

528 S. Jasper St., $3,100, owner is Martha Nelson, contractor is Buildmasters Construction Inc., overlay on existing roof

335 E. Kenwood Ave., $6,375, owner is Gary Whitcomb, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1229 W. King St., $5,210, owner is Randal Hughes, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

27 Oak Ridge Drive, $70,000, owner is Doug and Holly Barding, contractor is Prairie Contractors Inc., adding 10-by-35 foot addition on back of house on existing footings and foundation

2134 W. Packard St., $5,460, owner is Bob Jelks, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1919 W. Pebble Beach Drive, $5,990, owner is Travis Jones, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

201 S. Redwood Lane, $5,000, owner and contractor is Aaron Peyton, 6 foot wood fence

201 S. Redwood Lane, $8,000, owner and contractor is Aaron Peyton, 64 inch of retaining wall installed constructed with 4-by-6-by10 foot timbers at a height of 4 to 5 foot from grad

3345 Susan Drive, $7,945, owner is Gary Brown, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, roof

3722 Tulane Drive, $6,980, owner is Jeff Rhodes, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

348 S. Westdale Ave., $5,015, owner is Tony Bartorson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

38 Whippoorwill Drive, $10,600, owner and contractor is Ronald and Judy Meek, 12-by-16 deck with electrical

3425 N. 22nd St., $1,584,019, owner is Morgan Distributing Inc., contractor is Interior Specialty Construct, partial demo for existing and construction of new two story office building to tie into existing building

Demolition

735 N. Water St., $2,000, owner is Central IL Commercial, contractor is Steves Trucking, demolish building to city code, haul debris, backfill and level to match surrounding, grade, seed

753 and 761 N. Water St., $113,000, owner is Steven Tick, contractor is Steves Trucking, demolish buildings to city code, haul debris, backfill and level to match surrounding grade seed

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

