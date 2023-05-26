Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Projects in Decatur

1415 N. College St., $3,000, owner is Stephawn Woodley, contractor is Robert Blankenship, remodeling front porch

47 Eastmoreland Drive, $8,400, owner is Jennifer Morrow, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1537 W. Plainview St., $2,500, owner and contractor is Terry Enloe, 4 foot chainlink and 6 foot wood fence

2235 N. Fairview Ave., $2,500, owner and contractor is Arthur Boliard, roof replacement

1800 E. Lake Shore Drive, $14,254, owner is HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, contractor is O'Shea Builders, new MRI Machine on campus

253 Southmoreland Place, $29,000, owner is Ann Eaton, Route 66 Solar, roof mounted solar panels

2028 Ramsey Drive, $1,100, owner and contractor is Teresa Sefried, wood fence

4672 Cresthaven Lane, $9,980, owner is Royce Duff, contractor is Bruce Wood, solar modules

2616 Gregory Court, $4,812, owner and contractor is Robert Smith, vinyl fence

1405 W. Riverview Ave., $936, owner and contractor is Breanna Thomas, fence on side yard, extending back yard f or security measures

3957 E. Grand Ave., $5,700, owner is Steve Shaw, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1152 Wedgewood Court, $6,000, owner and contractor is Mike Snearly, 10-by-16 foot shed

1315 E. Main St., $12,000, owner is Lyle Campbell & Son Realtors, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1443 W. Decatur St., $7,500, owner is Maxover, LLC, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

2206 Rolling Creek Drive, $4,500, owner and contractor is Bryan Bennett, pool deck

215 W. Harrison Ave., $6,200, owner is Marielle Reyes, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1275 W. Mount Gilead Road, $175,000, owner is Dave Brown, contractor is Cogent Construction, foundation only for a gymnasium and lining the interior

618 W. South Side Drive, $18,000, owner is Storage Masters, contractor is Ziglin Signs - Matt Myers, signage

398 W. 1st Drive, $25,000, owner is Romano Company, contractor is JThree Inc., dba Jimmy Johns, remodel to a Jimmy Johns with a drive thru

2120 N. 22nd St., $18,000, owner is TCCI Manufacturing, contractor is Simone Demirjian, remodel of existing F-1 and S-2 Facility

Demolition

1132 N. University Ave., $8,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of property, haul debris, grade and seed

960 S. Franklin St., $20,000, owner is Michael Diggs, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full house demolition, haul debris, city code

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.