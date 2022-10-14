The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

105 South Shores Drive, $11,000, owner is Jackie Trimby, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1942 E. Cantrell St., $83,500, owner is Webster Cantrell, Youth Advocacy, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3936 E. Marietta St., $35,000, owner and contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 24-by-30 foot electrical-wired garage

4525 Williamsburg Drive, $25,000, owner is Kyle Jenkins, contractor is Tom Skelley Construction, deck replacement in back of house

437 W. William St., $13,000, owner is Michael Parker, contractor is Promax Construction, replace 2nd story roof sections

1799 N. Summit Ave., 415,950, owner is Summit Avenue Baptist Church, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on house, detached garage behind house and garage behind church

3035 Lake Bluff Drive, $29,015, owner is Couch Theresa C. and Donald L. Trustees, contractor is Tm Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2320 S Hawthorne Drive, $14,600, owner is Gerald Adams, contractor is Amanda Epley, replace shingles on roof

2864 S. Forrest Lane, $16,500, owner is Kevin Scott Jones, contractor is SAL Construction Services, replace shingles on house

2450 S. Barronette Court, $9,000, owner is Denis Jakubovski, contractor is Amanda Epley, replace shingles on house

141 N. Main St., $30,000, owner and contractor is Lavelle Hunt, repair flooring

3120 S. Business US Route 51, $350,000, owner is ICAT Foundation, contractor is Romano Limited, add third floor scenario room to Tactical Training side of building

37 W. Berry Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Lisa Cotton, wheel chair 260 square foot deck

1178 Dolphin Court, $5,700, owner is Park City MHC, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

305 S. 23rd St., $7,000, owner is Lisa Webb, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4165 N. Water St., $93,50, owner is CBRE, contractor is I.D. Signs, signage

1610 E. North Port Road, $20,000, owner is Tasha Cohen, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, roof mount solar array

3260 Vining Drive, $40,499, owner is Matthew Garland, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, roof mount solar array

744 W. Crystal Court, $32,000, owner is Randall Lourash, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, roof mount solar

2218 N. Baker Lane, $11,000, owner is Evan Leeper, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, string inverter

764 W. Crystal Court, $19,000, owner is Alisha Phillips, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, roof mount solar panels

4704 Mission Drive, $21,000, owner is Beverly Evitt, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, string inverter

4908 E. Stewart Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Anna Webster, 3 rung wooden fence with metal chain link to prevent dogs from going through in back yard

1726 S. 33rd St., $11,000, owner is Gwen Garver, contractor is Doug Davidson Construction, 16-by16 foot deck

58 N. Twickingham Drive, $6,305, owner and contractor is Janice Kelly, 6 foot fence

1520 W. Olive St., $1,500, owner and contractor is William Scott, fence along driveway

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.