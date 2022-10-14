The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
105 South Shores Drive, $11,000, owner is Jackie Trimby, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1942 E. Cantrell St., $83,500, owner is Webster Cantrell, Youth Advocacy, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
3936 E. Marietta St., $35,000, owner and contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 24-by-30 foot electrical-wired garage
4525 Williamsburg Drive, $25,000, owner is Kyle Jenkins, contractor is Tom Skelley Construction, deck replacement in back of house
437 W. William St., $13,000, owner is Michael Parker, contractor is Promax Construction, replace 2nd story roof sections
1799 N. Summit Ave., 415,950, owner is Summit Avenue Baptist Church, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on house, detached garage behind house and garage behind church
3035 Lake Bluff Drive, $29,015, owner is Couch Theresa C. and Donald L. Trustees, contractor is Tm Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2320 S Hawthorne Drive, $14,600, owner is Gerald Adams, contractor is Amanda Epley, replace shingles on roof
2864 S. Forrest Lane, $16,500, owner is Kevin Scott Jones, contractor is SAL Construction Services, replace shingles on house
2450 S. Barronette Court, $9,000, owner is Denis Jakubovski, contractor is Amanda Epley, replace shingles on house
141 N. Main St., $30,000, owner and contractor is Lavelle Hunt, repair flooring
3120 S. Business US Route 51, $350,000, owner is ICAT Foundation, contractor is Romano Limited, add third floor scenario room to Tactical Training side of building
37 W. Berry Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Lisa Cotton, wheel chair 260 square foot deck
1178 Dolphin Court, $5,700, owner is Park City MHC, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
305 S. 23rd St., $7,000, owner is Lisa Webb, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
4165 N. Water St., $93,50, owner is CBRE, contractor is I.D. Signs, signage
1610 E. North Port Road, $20,000, owner is Tasha Cohen, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, roof mount solar array
3260 Vining Drive, $40,499, owner is Matthew Garland, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, roof mount solar array
744 W. Crystal Court, $32,000, owner is Randall Lourash, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, roof mount solar
2218 N. Baker Lane, $11,000, owner is Evan Leeper, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, string inverter
764 W. Crystal Court, $19,000, owner is Alisha Phillips, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, roof mount solar panels
4704 Mission Drive, $21,000, owner is Beverly Evitt, contractor is CR Solar, LLC, string inverter
4908 E. Stewart Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Anna Webster, 3 rung wooden fence with metal chain link to prevent dogs from going through in back yard
1726 S. 33rd St., $11,000, owner is Gwen Garver, contractor is Doug Davidson Construction, 16-by16 foot deck
58 N. Twickingham Drive, $6,305, owner and contractor is Janice Kelly, 6 foot fence
1520 W. Olive St., $1,500, owner and contractor is William Scott, fence along driveway
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.