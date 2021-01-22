 Skip to main content
The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

532 E. Eldorado St., $2,400, owner and contractor is Phil Flaugher, shipping container 8-by-40 foot

2 Ford Drive, $885, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6 foot wood fence

2854 S. Forrest Lane, $3,194, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 5 foot chain link/aluminum fence

255 E. Grand Ave., $100,000, owner and contractor is Insurance King, interior office build out and exterior façade work

1051 W. Mound Road, $395,000, owner is New Life Pregnancy, contractor is KLH Construction, remodel house as per drawing

1099 W. Rotary Way, $531,000, owner is Public Safety Properties Foundation, construct 60-by-100 foot pre-engineered building shell with concrete floor

5556 E. Thrush Ave., $6,583, owner and contractor is Jeffry Wells, 21 panel solar installation using entire micro inverters. 

888 S. 16th St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Darrell Dawson, demolition, drywall, paint and floor remodel

275 N. 22nd St., $100,000, owner and contractor is Legacy Commercial, interior remodeling of existing retail store

Demolition

1557 N. Church St., $12,000, owner is Carrol Lawton, contractor is J.I. Sullivan Services, demolition of house

