The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
532 E. Eldorado St., $2,400, owner and contractor is Phil Flaugher, shipping container 8-by-40 foot
2 Ford Drive, $885, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6 foot wood fence
2854 S. Forrest Lane, $3,194, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 5 foot chain link/aluminum fence
255 E. Grand Ave., $100,000, owner and contractor is Insurance King, interior office build out and exterior façade work
1051 W. Mound Road, $395,000, owner is New Life Pregnancy, contractor is KLH Construction, remodel house as per drawing
1099 W. Rotary Way, $531,000, owner is Public Safety Properties Foundation, construct 60-by-100 foot pre-engineered building shell with concrete floor
5556 E. Thrush Ave., $6,583, owner and contractor is Jeffry Wells, 21 panel solar installation using entire micro inverters.
888 S. 16th St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Darrell Dawson, demolition, drywall, paint and floor remodel