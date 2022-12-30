The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
292 E. Main St., $13,764, owner is Tim Cassidy, contractor is Scott Decker, solar panels
4595 N. Nicklaus Court, $46.783, owner is Jason Westerfield, contractor is Dallas Henderson, solar panels
966 W. William St., $100,000, owner is Portia Wilder, contractor is Kendall Construction, restoration from water damage from un-tarped roof. Apartment building with 6 units. No changes in framing or footprint.
3041 Saint Andrews Drive, $180,000, owner Robert Brady, contractor is KLH Homes, general remodel to kitchen, living room and 3 baths.
1050 S. Buckeye Lane, $30,414, owner is Javier Bonilla, contractor is Sam Bartell, solar panels
3751 Sims Drive, $57,283, owner is Janette Jaramillo, contractor is ADT Solar LLC, solar panels
243 Galloway Park Drive, $43,632, owner is Shannon Bull, contractor is ADT Solar, LLC, solar panels
2255 W. Frontier Road, $77,812, owner is Andra Johnson, contractor is ADT Solar, LLC, solar panels
Demolition
15 Calumet Road, 7,950, owner is Joyce Edwards, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house and garage
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.