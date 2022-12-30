 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

292 E. Main St., $13,764, owner is Tim Cassidy, contractor is Scott Decker, solar panels

4595 N. Nicklaus Court, $46.783, owner is Jason Westerfield, contractor is Dallas Henderson, solar panels

966 W. William St., $100,000, owner is Portia Wilder, contractor is Kendall Construction, restoration from water damage from un-tarped roof. Apartment building with 6 units. No changes in framing or footprint.

3041 Saint Andrews Drive, $180,000, owner Robert Brady, contractor is KLH Homes, general remodel to kitchen, living room and 3 baths.

1050 S. Buckeye Lane, $30,414, owner is Javier Bonilla, contractor is Sam Bartell, solar panels

3751 Sims Drive, $57,283, owner is Janette Jaramillo, contractor is ADT Solar LLC, solar panels

243 Galloway Park Drive, $43,632, owner is Shannon Bull, contractor is ADT Solar, LLC, solar panels

2255 W. Frontier Road, $77,812, owner is Andra Johnson, contractor is ADT Solar, LLC, solar panels

Demolition

15 Calumet Road, 7,950, owner is Joyce Edwards, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house and garage

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Tags

